CDPHP Medicare Plans Retain 5-Star Ratings from CMS

/EIN News/ -- Albany, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP is thrilled to announce that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has once again ranked both its Medicare Advantage PPO plans and Medicare Advantage HMO plans with 5 out of 5 Star Ratings, among the highest in New York state and the nation.

Medicare Star Ratings* provide consumers with valuable information needed to compare health plans. Each year, CMS rates Medicare plans on a scale of 1 to 5 stars, with 5 stars representing the highest quality. The Star Rating System is an important feature of the Medicare Advantage program, as it encourages health insurers to strive for higher quality, which results in members receiving better care.

“Even as CMS returned to pre-pandemic rules for star ratings and most plans were projected to lose stars, CDPHP persevered and maintained our exceptionally high performance,” said CDPHP president and CEO, John D. Bennett, MD. “I am so proud of our team, and I am confident that these ratings will make a difference to seniors shopping for health care this fall,” he added.

Scores are based on several key categories, including:

Preventive care services, such as screening tests and vaccines

Management of long-term health conditions

Member experience with the health and drug plan

Member complaints, including problems getting services

Health and drug plan customer service

Pharmacy services, such as accuracy of drug pricing and drug safety

Improvement in the health and drug plan’s performance year over year

New for 2023

Effective January 1, CDPHP will offer the following:

Plans starting at $0/month

$0 PCP visits and $0 live video doctor visits

Vision, dental, and hearing included on most plans

30 hours of companion support – someone to help around the house or with grocery shopping!

Up to $75 per quarter to spend on over-the-counter supplies at major national retailers

Dental reimbursements for services such as cleanings, crowns, fillings, and dentures

Prescription drugs as low as $0 on all plans with drug coverage; $0 mail order prescriptions

More to spend on glasses and contacts

Reduced lab copays

Decreased specialist copays

CMS permits plans with the highest quality ratings to enroll members year-round, so Medicare beneficiaries in the CDPHP service area may switch to a 5-Star Medicare Advantage plan throughout 2023, not only during Medicare’s annual election period. This year’s annual election period runs from October 15 to December 7, 2022.

CDPHP is an HMO, PPO, and HMO SNP plan that contracts with the federal government. Enrollment in CDPHP Medicare plans depends on contract renewal.

*Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 29 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Natalia Burkart CDPHP 518-542-8524 natalia.burkart@cdphp.com