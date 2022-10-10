PHILIPPINES, October 10 - Press Release

October 8, 2022 SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON PBBM'S FIRST 100 DAYS Mahirap sukatin ang kapasidad ng isang pangulo na sinusuong ang maraming problema ng bansa - nagtataasang presyo ng langis at bilihin, mataas na unemployment rate, bumubulusok na halaga ng dolyar sa peso at nagpapatuloy na pandemya -- sa loob lamang ng 100 na araw. But so far, he has been focusing on important matters. On his first day in office, the fact that the President took upon himself the impending food crisis is already an indication of him being a micromanager. His "friend to all, enemy to none" diplomatic stance is sticking to the unity strategy he used in campaigning for the presidency. We need to restore severed ties and at the same time strengthen diplomatic relations with our ally-nations to help us rise from the rubble brought about by the pandemic and series of natural disasters. The President so far is proving to be on the right track.