Submit Release
News Search

There were 430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 263,004 in the last 365 days.

Poe on PBBM's signing of SIM registration into law

PHILIPPINES, October 10 - Press Release
October 10, 2022

Poe on PBBM's signing of SIM registration into law:

We hail the President's signing of this long-overdue measure into law.

We worked hard to pass the legislation anew as a crucial first step to fend off text scammers, while guaranteeing utmost respect to fundamental human rights.

The law has instituted sufficient safeguards that accord primacy to consumers' right to privacy to ensure a safe and secure mobile use in the country.

Any information obtained in SIM (subscriber identity module) registration will be treated as absolutely confidential and cannot be disclosed, except in compliance with any law authorizing such disclosure or in adherence to a court order or legal process upon finding of probable cause.

Breach of data and violations of the provisions of the law shall be meted with heavy penalties.

[Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Senate committee on public services, sponsored the SIM Registration Act in the Senate.]

_________________________________________________

Poe sa paglagda ni PBBM sa batas para sa SIM registration:

Ikinalulugod natin ang paglagda ng ating Pangulo sa napapanahong batas na ito.

Pinaghirapan nating muling ipasa ang lehislasyon para labanan ang anumang panlilinlang gamit ang cellphone nang may paggarantiya at paggalang sa karapatang pantao.

Naglagay tayo ng sapat na pananggalang sa batas upang matiyak ang karapatan ng ating mga kababayan bilang mga pribadong mamamayan.

Anumang impormasyong makakalap sa pagrerehistro ng SIM ay hindi maaaring ibunyag, maliban kung ito ay utos ng batas, korte o prosesong ligal.

Ang bawat mapatutunayang kapabayaan at paglabag ay papatawan ng mabigat na parusa.

[Si Sen. Grace Poe, tagapanguna ng komite ng Senate public services, ay sponsor ng SIM Registration Act.]

You just read:

Poe on PBBM's signing of SIM registration into law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.