Poe on PBBM's signing of SIM registration into law:

We hail the President's signing of this long-overdue measure into law.

We worked hard to pass the legislation anew as a crucial first step to fend off text scammers, while guaranteeing utmost respect to fundamental human rights.

The law has instituted sufficient safeguards that accord primacy to consumers' right to privacy to ensure a safe and secure mobile use in the country.

Any information obtained in SIM (subscriber identity module) registration will be treated as absolutely confidential and cannot be disclosed, except in compliance with any law authorizing such disclosure or in adherence to a court order or legal process upon finding of probable cause.

Breach of data and violations of the provisions of the law shall be meted with heavy penalties.

[Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Senate committee on public services, sponsored the SIM Registration Act in the Senate.]

Poe sa paglagda ni PBBM sa batas para sa SIM registration:

Ikinalulugod natin ang paglagda ng ating Pangulo sa napapanahong batas na ito.

Pinaghirapan nating muling ipasa ang lehislasyon para labanan ang anumang panlilinlang gamit ang cellphone nang may paggarantiya at paggalang sa karapatang pantao.

Naglagay tayo ng sapat na pananggalang sa batas upang matiyak ang karapatan ng ating mga kababayan bilang mga pribadong mamamayan.

Anumang impormasyong makakalap sa pagrerehistro ng SIM ay hindi maaaring ibunyag, maliban kung ito ay utos ng batas, korte o prosesong ligal.

Ang bawat mapatutunayang kapabayaan at paglabag ay papatawan ng mabigat na parusa.

[Si Sen. Grace Poe, tagapanguna ng komite ng Senate public services, ay sponsor ng SIM Registration Act.]