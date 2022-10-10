PHILIPPINES, October 10 - Press Release

October 10, 2022 Jinggoy sees smooth passage in Senate of proposed national CDC and virology institute SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada says the Senate's prioritization of the proposed creations of the disease control and virology institutes will set in motion deliberations on the bills that seek to improve the country's healthcare system and prepare it for future health crises. "The groundswell of support for these two measures is a welcome development. It's more than enough to ensure the smooth and swift passage of these bills," Estrada said. The senator was reacting to the inclusion of his proposed Senate Bill No. 679, or the Philippine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Act, and Senate Bill No. 281, or the Virology Institute of the Philippines (VIP) Act, in the chamber's priority legislation as recently announced by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri. The two bills are gaining support from among the senators, Zubiri has said. "Ipinamulat sa atin ng pandemyang dulot ng COVID-19 ang malaking kakulangan ng health services ng gobyerno, pati na rin sa strategic support para tugunan o maibsan ang epekto nito sa pampublikong kalusugan. Umaasa tayo na maipapasa at maisasabatas ang dalawang panukalang ito sa ilalim ng 19th Congress," Estrada said. SB 281, which is among Estrada's priority bills, seeks to provide the legal framework for the establishment of a government body that will conduct extensive studies on viruses and their potential disease-causing agent which can be used to provide scientific bases for the treatment of viral diseases. The proposed VIP is envisioned to be the country's foundation of research and innovation on human, animal, and plant viruses in the next 10 to 15 years and will focus on the development of locally-made vaccines. The Institute will complement the current efforts of the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) on research and creation of vaccines, Estrada said. On the other hand, the proposed creation of the Philippine CDC under SB 679 seeks to ensure the clear delineation of tasks between existing agencies and maximize current mandates. The Philippine CDC shall be under the Office of the secretary of the Department of Health (DOH) and will be headed by a director general. Attached to it will be the Center for Health Statistics, Center for Surveillance and Epidemiology, Center for Health Evidence and the Center for Reference Laboratories. Also under the proposed measure, several existing offices and units, including the RITM, will be restructured to ensure a clear delineation of functions and effective coordination, which will be transferred from the DOH to the CDC. ___________________________________________________________ Jinggoy, kumpiyang maipapasa ng Senado ang panukalang national CDC at virology institute INAASAHAN ni Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada ang agarang deliberasyon sa Senado ng mga panukalang batas na magsasaayos sa healthcare system ng bansa at maglalatag ng kahandaan sa mga hinaharap na krisis sa kalusugan matapos ianunsyo ang pagkakabilang ng mga ito sa priority bills ng Senado. "Ang namumuong suporta para sa dalawang panukalang batas ay magandang indikasyon na magiging ganap na batas ang mga ito. Makatitiyak tayo na magiging maayos at mabilis ang pagpasa ng mga ito," ani Estrada. Ang pahayag na ito ng senador ay kaugnay sa pagtitiyak ni Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri sa pagbibigay prayoridad ng mataas na kapulungan sa Senate Bill No. 679, o ang panukalang Philippine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Act, at Senate Bill No. 281, o ang panukalang Virology Institute of the Philippines (VIP) Act na parehas na inihain ni Estrada. Ayon mismo kay Zubiri, ang mga naturang panukalang batas ay umaani na ng suporta mula sa mga kasamahan nilang mga senador. "Ipinamulat sa atin ng pandemyang dulot ng COVID-19 ang malaking kakulangan ng health services ng gobyerno, pati na rin sa strategic support para tugunan o maibsan ang epekto nito sa pampublikong kalusugan. Umaasa tayo na maipapasa at maisasabatas ang dalawang panukalang ito sa ilalim ng 19th Congress," Estrada said. Ang SB 281, na kabilang sa listahan ng priority bills ni Estrada, ay naglalayong maglatag ng legal na balangkas para sa pagtatatag ng isang ahensya ng gobyerno na makapagbibigay ng mga siyentipikong batayan sa paggamot ng mga nakahahawang sakit batay sa mga isasagawang malawak na pag-aaral sa mga virus at ang kanilang potential disease-causing agents. Ang panukalang VIP ay mangunguna sa pananaliksik at inobasyon ng bansa mula sa mga virus ng tao, hayop at halaman sa susunod na 10 hanggang 15 taon at tututok sa pagtuklas ng mga gawang lokal na bakuna. Nilalayon ng Institute na maging katuwang ang Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) sa pananaliksik at paglikha ng mga bakuna, sabi ng senador. Samantala, ang iminugkahing pagtatag ng Philippine CDC sa ilalim ng SB 679 ay naglalayon naman na tukuyin ang mga gawain sa pagitan ng mga kasalukuyang ahensya at i-maximize ang kasalukuyang mga mandato ng mga ito, sabi pa ni Estrada. Ang Philippine CDC ay isasailalim sa Office of the Secretary ng Department of Health (DOH) at pamumunuan ng isang director general. Sa ilalim nito ay magkakaroon ng Center for Health Statistics, Center for Surveillance and Epidemiology, Center for Health Evidence at Center for Reference laboratories. Sa nasabing panukalang batas, ang ilan sa mga kasalukuyang tanggapan at units ng gobyerno, kasama na ang RITM, ay ire-restructure upang matiyak ang malinaw na paglalarawan ng mga tungkulin at epektibong koordinasyon na ililipat mula sa DOH at ilalagay sa pangangasiwa ng CDC.