SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE SIGNING INTO LAW OF SIM REGISTRATION ACT

The Philippines will now be among the growing number of countries mandating SIM registration, landmark legislation envisioned to deter cybercrime, and other electronic communication-aided criminal activities.

At a time of rapid digital adoption driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, it's imperative to have laws that are more attuned to the times and the needs of society - not only in the ways Filipinos communicate, work, engage in e-commerce, access information, etc.

As an author of this bill in the Senate, malaki ang kumpiyansa natin na sa pamamagitan ng bagong batas na ito, matutuldukan na problema sa text spam at masasawata na ang mga modus via text o mga text scams. Hindi man ito maging ganap na solusyon, naniniwala tayo na malaking dagok ito para sa mga kriminal na sinasamantala ang anonymity sa paggamit ng mga pre-paid SIM card.