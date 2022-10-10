Global Augmented Analytics Market Top Companies Share, and Future Prospects for Business Development| $ 84.41 Bn by 2028

Global Augmented Analytics Market, By Region Global Augmented Analytics Market Share Global Augmented Analytics Market ( USD Million )

SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Augmented Analytics Market accounted for USD 9.33 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 84.41 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 31.7% from 2021 to 2028. This report provides a Global Augmented Analytics Market dynamic analysis, including market driving factors, market development strategies, and constraints for the company. The research report covers size, share, trends, and growth analysis of the market on the global and regional levels with key business strategies by major market players and their key methods. The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats. Some of the key players in the Augmented Analytics market include Tableau, SAP SE, Qlik Software, Tibco Software, IBM Corporation, Salesforce, Sisense Inc., SAS Institute, Yellowfin International and Microsoft. In April 2021, Subex launched HyperSense, which is an end-to-end augmented analytics platform. This is a flexible, modular, and no-code solution built to accelerate the adoption of Artificial Intelligence in enterprise analytics. HyperSense involves a data management studio, business modeling studio, AI studio, Business Intelligence studio, and process automation studio.

Growth Factors

The increasing amount of complex business data across the organization has been the driving force of the Augmented analytics market. Due to the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies into analytics platforms, there is growing demand in the software industry. The analytics market is also experiencing transformation from traditional manual processes, while generating insights, into advanced AI, and ML enabled bots.

Organizations have been on the increasing trend of building models and integrating data for simplifying and automating their tasks, and to do this augmented analytics has been the effective solution. The usage of augmented reality saves both time and resources that are needed to generate the actionable insights out of the data. The SME’s have also been adapting augmented analytics solutions to a faster rate to enhance their operational productivity and maximize their profits. As augmented analytics helps the SME’s to monitor growth of their businesses and generate ideal insights, there has been considerable demand for this market.

Service Analysis Preview

Augmented Analytics uses technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning to get actionable insights from the data. Organizations use these insights to make the informed decisions while operating the businesses. Thus, these insights prove extremely useful in consulting services where actionable insights have to be generated from the complex data. Depending upon the insights obtained from the augmented analytics techniques, organizations train the workforce as required to maximize the profits & increase the overall organizational efficiency.

Organization Size Preview

This is due to the fact that there has been increasing demand for augmented analytics in the SME’s as they can use data, obtain the specific insights and make it best use for driving innovation, business agility, developing new revenues streams reduce operational risks. As it has been noticed that in this particular sector of industry, data collected is never revisited and is left unnoticed. So, there has been growing awareness to make the best use of this data using augmented analytics and drive the organizational profits.

Regional Analysis Preview

North America held a share of 34% in 2020. It is supposed to be one of the highest revenue-generating regions for this market during the forecasted period. This high growth is due to the factors such as technologically advanced infrastructure and adoption of machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies on large scale. Also, there have been significant advancements in the healthcare sector due to digitization. These upcoming tools like augmented analytics have been greatly helping the researchers and medical practitioners in this region to get connected in terms of data and actionable insights.

