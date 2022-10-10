NA Standing Committee to convene 16th session on October 10

VIETNAM, October 10 - HÀ NỘI — The 16th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is scheduled to open on Monday and will conclude on Wednesday.

During the course of the session, full-time legislators will mull over and give opinions on a number of important issues, including a draft NA resolution on a pilot programme allowing people to select car plates via auctions.

They will also give opinions on a draft report summarising recommendations from voters submitted to the NA’s 4th session and a report on monitoring the results of settlement and response to voters' petitions sent to the NA’s 3rd session.

The lawmakers will look into reports on the implementation of the NA’s resolutions on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCM City and on specific financial and budgetary mechanisms and policies for Hà Nội.

In addition, the NA Standing Committee will examine reports presented by the Government on the performance of the socio-economic development plan and State budget estimate in 2022; the plan and estimate for 2023; the results of implementing the 2022 public investment plan; and the expected public investment plan for 2023.

A government report on the results of the implementation of the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minorities and mountainous areas for 2021-2030 will also be considered.

Other issues under consideration include identification for the NA; preparations for the NA’s 4th session; and measures to handle problems at some toll stations/BOT projects, among others. — VNS