SENATOR WIN GATCHALIAN'S STATEMENT ON ENACTMENT OF SIM REGISTRATION LAW

The SIM Registration Act was finally signed into law 9 years since I first filed this bill in 2013 when I was still a congressman. Tapos na ang masasayang araw ng mga kriminal, manloloko, nang-aabuso, nangha-harass, pati na din ang mga nagpapadala ng mga spam at phishing text messages.

Mandatory SIM registration will now become one of the most important tools that authorities will have in arresting the rising incidence of crimes committed unabatedly due to the absence of accountability in the use of SIM cards.

This landmark legislation also puts the Philippines on the right path amid a global rush towards technology-related innovation in this age of digitalization.

We hope that this measure will further encourage more businesses to embrace digitalization and enhance e-commerce and financial technology (FinTech) adoption, supportive of the government's economic recovery agenda.