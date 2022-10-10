Gene Expression Analysis Market Research Report 2022-2027, Industry Growth Rate (10.79%), Outlook, and Forecast

Gene Expression Analysis Market Size

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gene Expression Analysis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global gene expression analysis market size reached US$ 4.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.79% during 2022-2027. Gene expression analysis (GEA) represents the method of extracting data from a gene to study the behavior of biological systems. It involves various processes, such as gene translation, transcription, post-translational modification of the protein, and RNA splicing. The information obtained from GEA is used for the production of proteins, ribonucleic acid (RNA), and several microbiological products. They are further utilized to improve the existing diagnostic methods and develop new drugs. As a result, GEA finds widespread applications in biomarking, pharmacogenomics, toxicology, and diagnostics across the globe.

Global Gene Expression Analysis Market Trends:

The escalating demand for targeted molecular therapeutics and the increasing need for personalized medicines are primarily driving the gene expression analysis market. Besides this, the growing popularity of this examination method in molecular biology studies, which are used to diagnose ailments, understand the functioning of genes, and facilitate drug development, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of next-generation sequencing (NGS), higher success rates of GEA, and the enhanced focus on research and development (R&D) in gene therapy are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the elevating prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer, tuberculosis, and cardiovascular disorders, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the rising modifications in diagnostic and treatment procedures according to the individual patient necessity are anticipated to propel the gene expression analysis market over the forecasted period.

Global Gene Expression Analysis Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Eurofins GSC Lux SARL

• Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• GE Healthcare

• Llumina, Inc.

• Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited

• Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• QIAGEN GmbH

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Breakup by Products & Services:

• Consumables

• Instruments

• Services

Breakup by Technology:

• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

• Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

• DNA Microarray

• Sanger Sequencing

• Others

Breakup by Capacity:

• Low-to Mid-Plex Gene Expression Analysis

• High-Plex Gene Expression Analysis

Breakup by End-User:

• Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

• Academic Institutes and Research Centers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America Europe

• Asia Pacifi

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

