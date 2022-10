Digital Inks Market is expected to generate around USD 3.44 bn by 2024, at a CAGR of around 8.62% between 2018 and 2024.

Digital Inks Market Digital Inks Market Size

the global digital inks market was 1.93 bn in 2017 & is expected to generate around USD 3.44 bn by 2024, at a CAGR of around 8.62% between 2018 & 2024.

The global digital ink market is expected to generate around USD 3.44 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of around 8.62% between 2018 and 2024.” — Zion Market Research

SUITE N202, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled โ€œ๐ƒ๐ข๐ ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ค๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ by Formulation (Solvent-Based, Water-Based, and UV-Cured) and by Application (Advertising & Promotion, Ceramic Tiles Printing, Clothing & Household Textiles, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018โ€”2024โ€. According to the report, the global digital inks market was approximately USD 1.93 billion in 2017 and is expected to generate around USD 3.44 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of around 8.62% between 2018 and 2024.

Digital printing involves the printing of images, texts, or other graphics digitally on a diverse range of media substrates. Unlike conventional printing or offset printing, a printing plate is not required in digital printing. They provide high speed and excellent print quality for text, images, and graphics. Digital inks are diversely utilized for fine art, variable data printing, advertising, and desktop publishing.

The increasing demand for digital printing in various industries, such as packaging, clothing, and textiles, is the primary growth factor anticipated to leverage the digital inks market in the upcoming years. Several beneficial characteristics, such as enhanced customization, improved image resolution, and limited turnaround time, are likely to propel the digital inks market in the forecast timeframe.

๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž@https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/digital-inks-market

The rising adoption of 3D printing technology globally is likely to propel the digital inks market in the years ahead.

The digital inks market is segmented on the basis of formulation and application. By formulation, this market includes solvent-based, water-based, and UV-cured. The solvent-based segment is projected to dominate the market over the forecast timeline, owing to its cost-effectiveness in ceramics tiles printing applications, packaging purposes, and advertising and promotional activities. By application, the digital inks market includes advertising and promotion, ceramic tiles printing, clothing, household textiles, and others.

The advertising and promotion segment is predicted to dominate the digital inks market in the upcoming years. In the retail sector, digitally printed signs, point of sale, and point of purchase display posters are mainly used for promotional activities, which, in turn, is likely to fuel this segmentโ€™s growth in the future.

๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐‚๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

๐†๐ž๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa comprise the regional segment of the global digital inks market. The North American digital inks market is predicted to provide significant growth opportunities in the future, owing to the adoption of 3D digital printing technology, especially in the packaging sector, and technological advancements in printing technology. The Asia Pacific region contributed notably toward the global digital inks market in 2017 and is predicted to dominate in the upcoming years.

This can be attributed to the rapid urbanization and ongoing developments witnessed across the regionโ€™s construction sector. The demand for corporate branding activities and real estate advertisements is the primary factor likely to fuel the regionโ€™s digital inks market in the future. Moreover, the development of environment-friendly inks is further anticipated to boost industry growth in the region in the upcoming years.

๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ก๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž@https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/digital-inks-market

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐ข๐ ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐ข๐ง๐ค๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž

Sun Chemical

Nazdar Company

Marabu Toyo Ink

SC Holdings Co.

JK Group

Inc International Ink

Bordeaux Digital Printing Ltd.

Sensient Imaging Technologies

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Nutec Digital Ink

among others.

๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ข๐ ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐ข๐ง๐ค๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ:

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ค๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

UV-Cured

๐’๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ค๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ

Advertising and Promotion

Ceramic Tiles Printing

Clothing and Household Textiles

Others

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ค๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

๐‘๐ž๐š๐ ๐๐ž๐ฐ๐ฌ@https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/digital-inks-market

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ฌ๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ'๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ:

-Market share and rival companies

-Market organization: Overview

-Growth factors and restrictions

-Analysis of the Porter Five

-SWOT evaluation

-Market forecasts and trends

-Market divisions and projections

-newest trends

-Development possibilities.

-Research Report Also Examines:

-Competitive businesses and producers in the worldwide market

-Applications, Product Type, and Growth Factors

-Current Situation and Future Prospects of the Major Applications, End Users, and Usage Area

Browse the full โ€œ๐ƒ๐ข๐ ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ค๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง (๐’๐จ๐ฅ๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ญ-๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐, ๐–๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ-๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐”๐•-๐‚๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐) ๐š๐ง๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง (๐€๐๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ & ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐‚๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฆ๐ข๐œ ๐“๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ , ๐‚๐ฅ๐จ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ง๐ & ๐‡๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ก๐จ๐ฅ๐ ๐“๐ž๐ฑ๐ญ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ): ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž, ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ก๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ, ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–โ€”๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’โ€ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐š๐ญ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/digital-inks-market

๐–๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž๐ฌ

a comprehensive examination of the parent market

significant alterations in market dynamics

Market segmentation information

Market study in terms of volume and value from the past, present, and future

Evaluation of developments in specialist industries

Analyses of market shares

crucial tactics used by important players

regional marketplaces and emerging segments

testimonials to businesses to strengthen their position in the market.

๐‘๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž@

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/591007874/global-digital-genome-market-to-grow-rapidly-at-a-cagr-of-9-9-during-forecast-of-2022-to-2028

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/591020340/global-dental-insurance-market-is-expected-to-grow-by-usd-217-6-bn-during-2022-2026-accelerating-at-a-cagr-of-5-4

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/global-polyurethane-foam-market-business-development-includes-sena/