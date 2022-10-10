Digital Inks Market is expected to generate around USD 3.44 bn by 2024, at a CAGR of around 8.62% between 2018 and 2024.

Digital Inks Market Digital Inks Market Size

SUITE N202, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐤𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Formulation (Solvent-Based, Water-Based, and UV-Cured) and by Application (Advertising & Promotion, Ceramic Tiles Printing, Clothing & Household Textiles, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018—2024”. According to the report, the global digital inks market was approximately USD 1.93 billion in 2017 and is expected to generate around USD 3.44 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of around 8.62% between 2018 and 2024.

Digital printing involves the printing of images, texts, or other graphics digitally on a diverse range of media substrates. Unlike conventional printing or offset printing, a printing plate is not required in digital printing. They provide high speed and excellent print quality for text, images, and graphics. Digital inks are diversely utilized for fine art, variable data printing, advertising, and desktop publishing.

The increasing demand for digital printing in various industries, such as packaging, clothing, and textiles, is the primary growth factor anticipated to leverage the digital inks market in the upcoming years. Several beneficial characteristics, such as enhanced customization, improved image resolution, and limited turnaround time, are likely to propel the digital inks market in the forecast timeframe.

The rising adoption of 3D printing technology globally is likely to propel the digital inks market in the years ahead.

The digital inks market is segmented on the basis of formulation and application. By formulation, this market includes solvent-based, water-based, and UV-cured. The solvent-based segment is projected to dominate the market over the forecast timeline, owing to its cost-effectiveness in ceramics tiles printing applications, packaging purposes, and advertising and promotional activities. By application, the digital inks market includes advertising and promotion, ceramic tiles printing, clothing, household textiles, and others.

The advertising and promotion segment is predicted to dominate the digital inks market in the upcoming years. In the retail sector, digitally printed signs, point of sale, and point of purchase display posters are mainly used for promotional activities, which, in turn, is likely to fuel this segment’s growth in the future.

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa comprise the regional segment of the global digital inks market. The North American digital inks market is predicted to provide significant growth opportunities in the future, owing to the adoption of 3D digital printing technology, especially in the packaging sector, and technological advancements in printing technology. The Asia Pacific region contributed notably toward the global digital inks market in 2017 and is predicted to dominate in the upcoming years.

This can be attributed to the rapid urbanization and ongoing developments witnessed across the region’s construction sector. The demand for corporate branding activities and real estate advertisements is the primary factor likely to fuel the region’s digital inks market in the future. Moreover, the development of environment-friendly inks is further anticipated to boost industry growth in the region in the upcoming years.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Sun Chemical

Nazdar Company

Marabu Toyo Ink

SC Holdings Co.

JK Group

Inc International Ink

Bordeaux Digital Printing Ltd.

Sensient Imaging Technologies

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Nutec Digital Ink

among others.

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐤𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

UV-Cured

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐤𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Advertising and Promotion

Ceramic Tiles Printing

Clothing and Household Textiles

Others

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐤𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

