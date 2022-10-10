Employment Screening Services Market Size to Reach USD 7.26 Billion at a CAGR of 8.2% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Employment Screening Services Market is growing worries about data theft and data destruction.

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Employment Screening Services Market Research Report: By End User, Services, and Region- Forecast till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 7.26 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 8.2% during the assessment timeframe.

Employment Screening Services Market Overview:

Employment screening is the procedure of discovering and confirming a person's earlier records, which is generally carried out before the person is hired. Because not all the employees offer precise data and may decorate or fabricate personal information, verifying the uniqueness of any individual based on their CV may be challenging. Employment screening technology helps companies meet their legal, legislative, and financial obligations by founding an objective standard for securing employment. The employment screening services market procedure helps organizations verify people before hiring them to work in their organization. Such services offer employers the guarantee that the information offered to them through the person is correct and that the proficiency and credentials presented in the CV are appropriate.

Employment Screening Services Market Competitive Analysis

The list of prominent participants across the global employment screening services market includes players such as:

HireRight, Inc. (US)

Employment Screening Services, Inc. (US)

CareerBuilder Employment Screening, LLC (US)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (US)

Sentinel Background Checks (US)

Employment Background Investigations, Inc (US)

First Advantage Corporation (US)

Employment Screening Services Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 7.26 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities A growing number of entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized businesses Key Market Drivers Growing worries about data theft and data destruction

Employment Screening Services Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global employment screening services market has expanded massively in the last few years, mainly owing to an increase in instances. Furthermore, growing worries about data theft and expanding the number of entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized businesses are predicted to catalyze market growth over the coming years.

Employment Screening Services Market Restraints

On the other hand, aspects such as inconsistencies in the production process and workflow inconsistencies may restrict the market's growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The global health crisis in the form of COVID-19 has impacted all the global prime market sectors. The pandemic managed to affect nearly 225 nations across the globe. Just like all, the global market for employment screening services has also witnessed several unexpected challenges during the pandemic. The global health crisis affected the services across several business verticals, such as manufacturing, logistics, and information technology & telecommunications, among others, because of the stringent application of lockdown rules across the globe. Nonetheless, the retail industries and hospitals, which deploy a massive group of people and have stayed in business during the pandemic, have boosted the amount of background and medical checks they do on their employees.

Employment Screening Services Market Segment Analysis

Among all the application areas, the retail and healthcare sectors are anticipated to secure the top positions across the global market for employment screening services over the review era. After the pandemic, there has been massive growth in demand for employment screening services in the retail and healthcare sectors. Moreover, due to enlisting in the healthcare profession being stringently imposed, failing to have a proper background screening and drug testing procedure are considered the primary parameters are supporting the segment's growth. In addition, the retail sector has been influential in the epidemic, and organizations have mainly utilized pre-employment background checks to curb fraud, theft, workplace violence, and viral spread.

Among all the services, the criminal background checks segment is anticipated to secure the top position across the global market for employment screening services over the coming years. the growth of the segment is mainly because of the numerous advantages like protecting organizational assets, helping in the protection of an organization's reputation and catching potentially dangerous hiring.

Employment Screening Services Market Regional Analysis

The global employment screening services market is analyzed across five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Arica.

According to the research reports by MRFR, the North American region is predicted to secure the leading position across the global market for employment screening services over the review era. The regional market led the industry in the year 2017. The region is known to have the fastest growing IT sector, which has caused a rise in the number of immigrants looking for work, which is considered the primary parameter is supporting the growth of the regional market.

The employment screening services market for the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the maximum growth rate over the coming years. the region has long struggled with an illegal drug problem, acting as a significant challenge across the region, which is considered the primary parameter is boosting the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, the large population base across the region is likely to boost the regional market's growth over the assessment era. Moreover, factors such as growing prevalence of drug misuse and awareness of drug abuse testing are also likely to catalyze the growth of the regional market over the coming years. In addition, governments across the region are taking several initiatives to support the adoption of these services, likely to propel the growth of the regional market over the assessment timeframe.

The European regional employment screening services market is predicted to secure the second position across the globe over the coming years. the rapidly growing IT sector across the region is considered the primary factor is supporting the growth of the regional market.

