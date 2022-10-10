Vehicle-to-Grid Market (V2G) Size, Leading Key Players Share, Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Report 2022-2027

Vehicle-to-Grid Market Size

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Vehicle-to-Grid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022- 2027,” the global vehicle-to-grid market size reached US$ 1.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 44.25% during 2022-2027. Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) represents an advanced smart charging technology that transfers energy from the battery of an electric vehicle (EV) to the power grid or vice-versa. It is a sustainable and cost-effective option with zero-carbon emissions. Vehicle-to-grid acts as an additional or secondary source of power when weather-dependent renewable energy resources are not available. It can be used with battery EVs, plug-in EVs, and plug-in hydrogen cell EVs. Vehicle-to-grid technology minimizes dependency on petroleum. Consequently, it is gaining extensive traction across the globe.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vehicle-to-grid-market/requestsample

Global Vehicle-to-Grid Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of smart power generation systems is primarily driving the vehicle-to-grid market. Additionally, the increasing number of bidirectional electric automobile charging stations that allow consumers to conveniently charge their vehicles and store excess energy for powering the grid is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology as an extension to V2G with a smaller size, lighter weight, simpler installation process, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the rising demand for hybrid and electric vehicles (H/EVs), owing to their efficiency and minimal fuel consumption as compared to the conventionally used internal combustion automobiles, is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the development of novel automobile batteries that have a longer operational life and can sustain numerous charging cycles without deteriorating is anticipated to fuel the vehicle-to-grid market over the forecasted period.

Ask Customization and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vehicle-to-grid-market

Global Vehicle-to-Grid Market 2022- 2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• AC Propulsion Inc.

• Coritech Services Inc.

• DENSO Corporation

• Enerdel Inc.

• ENGIE Group

• EV Grid

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Nissan Motor Company Ltd.

• NRG Energy Inc.

• OVO Energy Ltd.

Breakup by Solution Type:

• Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE)

• Smart Meters

• Home Energy Management (HEM) Systems

• Software Solutions

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Breakup by Charging Type:

• Unidirectional Charging

• Bidirectional Charging

Breakup by Application:

• Peak Power Sales

• Spinning Reserves

• Base Load Power

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports of IMARC Group:

• https://www.getnews.info/1250737/virtual-reality-vr-market-value-top-companies-overview-industry-share-size-and-forecast-report-20222027.html

• https://www.getnews.info/1250739/iot-security-market-size-top-leader-analysis-industry-growth-rate-2975-and-forecast-report-20222027.html

• https://www.getnews.info/1250800/deep-learning-market-size-top-leaders-analysis-industry-growth-rate-398-overview-and-forecast-report-20222027.html

• https://www.getnews.info/1250805/car-vehicle-subscription-market-size-top-companies-analysis-growth-rate-211-overview-and-report-20222027.html

• https://www.getnews.info/1250734/hair-care-market-trends-top-companies-overview-industry-share-size-growth-insights-research-report-20222027.html

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.