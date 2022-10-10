Indian Sericulture (Silk) Market to Reach INR 1,032.8 Billion by 2027 | Growth Rate (CAGR of 18.4%)

Indian Sericulture market

DELHI, INDIA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Indian Sericulture Industry Report: Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” he top of the company’s expertise. The Indian sericulture market size reached INR 376 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 1,032.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4% during 2022-2027. Silk is a natural protein fiber that is produced by certain insect larvae and is mainly referred to as an expensive commodity that is widely utilized by the masses. Sericulture is an agro-based rural industry that includes the cultivation of silkworms and the extraction of silk for commercial purposes. Its practice comprises several steps, including mulberry leaf farming, silkworm breeding for conversion of the leaves to cocoons, reeling cocoons to obtain silk thread, and weaving to convert the yarn to clothes. Some of the common silkworm caterpillars widely used for silk production are Bombyx mori, Eri, Muga, and Tasar.

Industry Demand Analysis:

The rising demand for textile goods majorly drives the Indian market. This can be attributed to the growing consumption and production of raw materials due to the rising population level across the country. In line with this, the increasing utilization of silk in apparel manufacturing due to its excellent resilience, strength, lustrous appearance and lightweight properties are significantly supporting the market growth. Also, the widespread preference for silk-made apparel, such as wedding gowns, blouses, dresses, neckties, and scarves, along with wall hangings, draperies, and pillows, is contributing to the market. Furthermore, continual technological advancements in sericulture practices are creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include continuous improvements in the textile industry and changing consumer preferences.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Segment:

• Mulberry

• Vanya

o Tasar

o Eri

o Muga

Breakup by Domestic Production and Imports:

• Domestic Production

• Imports

Breakup by Application:

• Natural Silk Yarns, Fabrics, Made ups

• Readymade Garments

• Silk Carpets

• Others

Breakup by State:

• Mulberry Silk:

o Karnataka

o Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

o West Bengal

o Tamil Nadu

o Others

• Vanya Silk:

o Assam

o Jharkhand

o Meghalaya

o Nagaland

o Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the report.

