TIME CENTURY JEWELRY CENTER DEVELOPER YAIR LEVY, CHAMPIONS NEW START-UP CREATIVE TALENT IN JEWELRY MAKING
YAIR LEVY WILL FEATURE THE HOTTEST NEW JEWELRY DESIGNERS AND RETAILERS
With the vision of Yair Levy, we feel the future of downtown Miami is bright.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- –Yair Levy, the developer known for his trail-blazing locations and insight into where businesses will thrive, has now focused on the cutting edge of modern new designers in jewelry. Credited with developing the new Time Century Jewelry Center in Downtown Miami, Levy is on a quest to give back to the community by championing new contemporary jewelry designers who want an opportunity in a new market.
— Eric Steinlauf
Yair Levy has traveled worldwide to find a new young creative talent in jewelry making, diamond cutting, and retail concepts. He has given them the platform to try the U.S. market in his new location, Time Century Jewelry Center at 1 N.E. 1st Street, www.timecenturyjewelrycenter.com. His instinct for new talent in jewelry making is becoming a call to action for many young designers looking to make their mark in the growing jewelry market in Miami.
Levy has begun transforming the once fabled jewelry district with his new iconic building and plans to house the best in retail, manufacturing, and jewelry services which design and produce modern, fresh new collections for his consumer audiences. His New York-based company, Time Century Holdings, is turning a blighted city block into the jewel of Downtown Miami.
The $50 million price tag of the 225,000 square-foot building will be home to 300 top designers worldwide. Time Century Jewelry Center is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2022. "This multi-cultural City is the best place to bring a focus on new exciting modern jewelry designers and watch companies." Says Yair Levy. The growth will be exponential with luxury condos and apartments being developed nearby Levy predicts a robust flow of consumers to the building that will also house two upscale eateries. With the constant influx of tourists, Levy forecasts it could make his luxury location a jewelry mecca and a must-see for all visitors and residents alike. I want to see the world's best and help them establish themselves in this incredible market opportunity.
Featured Young Designer Eric Steinlauf: Senior Designer Creative Director Freddy's Certified Diamonds
Young talented creative designer and entrepreneur Eric Steinlauf is in charge of new designs and custom designs for Freddy's Certified Diamonds & Fine Jewelry. Eric is proud of his education and can boost he graduated from the prestigious Gemological Institute of America. He is excited about this new opportunity at Time Century Jewelry Center and shares the vision of Developer Yair Levy.
The main focus is to make this new anchor in the historic jewelry district a jewelry mecca and destination for tourists and residents alike.
Steinlauf says, "Our concept will be the same as our current store. We don't want to change who we are and who we have been a store that caters to everyone. We pride ourselves on having a large inventory at competitive prices. But we want to continue to grow, learn, and improve what we do for our customers.
Our strategy will remain the same: carrying a large inventory emphasizing certified diamonds, engagement rings, and wedding bands. I mainly want to feature our fashion jewelry, watches, and estate jewelry. Eric says that the jewelry industry is constantly changing, and he and his team must be unique in certain areas, which is based on listening to his customers. "We try to see what's trending via social media. We listen to our customers in what they want. If we don't have something, we will look to add it to our collection. Like many new store concepts, we pride ourselves on customer service. We know buying and investing in jewelry is very important, and we want this to be a fun and comfortable experience for everyone." Elaborates Steinlauf on his new venture. He says, "With the vision of Yair Levy, we feel the future of downtown Miami is bright. We're one of the fastest-growing cities in America, and we want to be part of that. The Time Century Building will help bring the glamour back to downtown Miami. I think it will be a beautiful building and we are spending a lot to make our store a showstopper. It's what this city needs." Rejuvenating and expanding the Miami jewelry district is a long-awaited project for the city. As the city
Deborah J Scarpa
www.DJS3llc.com
+1 305-586-4022
Deborah@djs-3s0p.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Take Your Jewelry Business To The Next Level