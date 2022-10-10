Adhesive Equipment Market Estimated to Reach US$ 43.5 Billion Globally By 2027 | CAGR of 5.59%

Adhesive Equipment Market

The global adhesive equipment market reached a value of US$ 31.8 Billion in 2021. The market exhibiting a CAGR of 5.59% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Adhesive Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on adhesive equipment market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global adhesive equipment market reached a value of US$ 31.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 43.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.59% during 2022-2027.

Adhesive equipment is tools that aid in bonding, unlike objects. They comprise adhesive controllers, industrial hot melts, adhesive pumping systems, and adhesive application guns. They aid in improving production efficiency and minimizing vibration, fatigue, and noise. Consequently, they find wide applications worldwide in the construction, packaging, and textile industries. Features such as simple conversion, temperature resistance, and excellent performance are driving the utilization of adhesive equipment in various end-user industries.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by rapid growth in industrialization. In line with this, increasing expenditure on construction activities is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, rising spending on the renovation of the infrastructure and buildings is catalyzing the product demand. Apart from this, the growing requirement for adhesive equipment from the packaging industry is significantly contributing to the market. Moreover, the use of certain materials, such as wood, in the construction industry, and the discovery of the classic material for modern architectural solutions, are propelling product adoption. Besides this, escalating popularity of bio-based industrial hot melt adhesives, which rely on fossil fuel-based adhesive controller components, creates a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, widespread utilization of the product in food and beverages, disposable hygiene products, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) for numerous purposes are acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• 3M Company

• Adhesive & Equipment Inc.

• Atlas Copco

• Dymax Corporation

• Glue Machinery Corporation

• Graco Inc.

• H.B. Fuller Company

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• ITW Dynatec

• Nordson Corporation

• Robatech AG

• Valco Cincinnati Inc

Adhesive Equipment Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, application and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product:

• Industrial Hot Melt

• Adhesive Controllers

• Cold Glue Applicators

• Pneumatic Adhesive Applicators

• Adhesive Pumping Systems

• Adhesive Application Guns

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Packaging

• Construction

• Lamination

• Disposable Hygiene Products (DHP)

• Technical Textiles

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarket and Hypermarket

• Retail Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

