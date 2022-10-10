Xylitol Market 2022: Industry Analysis, Value, Volume, Growth Drivers, Demand and Forecast by 2027

Xylitol Market

IMARC Group expects the global xylitol market to reach US$ 1,188.3 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Xylitol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on xylitol market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global xylitol market size reached US$ 881.7 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,188.3 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during 2022-2027.

Xylitol refers to a sugar alcohol, a carbohydrate that can stimulate the receptors of sweet taste on the tongue. It occurs naturally and is present in several fibrous fruits and vegetables in small amounts. Xylitol is a white and crystalline powder that is a common ingredient in many products, from sugar-free chewing gum to toothpaste. It is prepared by using an industrial process where a plant fiber called xylan is transformed into xylitol. Xylitol assists in reducing the levels of bacteria in saliva, which causes tooth decay and fights against some of the bacteria causing ear infections.

Global Xylitol Market Trends:

The growing awareness among consumers towards high-calorie intake due to the increasing prevalence rate of various lifestyle diseases, such as cardiovascular problems, high cholesterol, obesity, etc., is driving the global xylitol market. Additionally, the escalating demand for healthy, economical, and safe sugar substitutes is further propelling the market growth. Moreover, consumers are spending more on naturally based sweeteners instead of regular sugar, which is also augmenting the global market. In line with this, the elevating levels of urbanization and shifting preferences of consumers towards sugar-free products are anticipated to bolster the xylitol market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• DuPont

• Ingredion

• Roquette

• Cargill

• Novagreen

• Zuchem Inc.

• Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech

Xylitol Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, form and application.

Market Breakup by Form:

• Solid

• Liquid

Market Breakup by Application:

• Chewing Gum

• Confectionery

• Pharmaceutical and Personal Care

• Others

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

