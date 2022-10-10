Viral Antigens Market to Reach US$ 0.292 billion by 2030 Size, Shares, Forecasts, and Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Viral Antigens Market by Diagnosing Techniques (Molecular Diagnostics Based Methods, Immunoassay Based Methods, Mass Spectroscopy Based Method, and Others), by Product Type (Instruments, Assay Kits, and Consumables), by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers/ Laboratories, Blood Banks and Others) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by growth plus reports, the viral antigens market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to reach US$ 0.292 billion by 2030. Owing to the Increasing adoption of viral antigens by clinicians & researchers and technological advancements in electron microscopy are the key driving factors. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “viral antigens Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Market Drivers

The majority of the recently discovered techniques, including electron microscopy workflow, show promise for improving viral research. For instance, advances in image systems now make it possible to record images in real time and generate accurate and repeatable immunoassay findings. There is a pressing need for vaccine development due to the frequent epidemics of viral infections as COVID-19, hepatitis, AIDS, and influenza therefore, viral antigens market is predicted to increase rapidly. Moreover, the development of numerous imaging techniques will further encourage the use of viral antigens. With the rapid development of science and technology, it is now possible to record viral antigens immunogenicity study in HD mode in both pictures and videos.

Excerpts from ‘By End User Segmentation’

Based on end user, the global viral antigens market has been segmented into:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers/ Laboratories

Blood Banks

Others

The segment for diagnostic centers/laboratories held the largest share, hence dominated the market during forecast period. In a laboratory, clinical specimen tests are carried out to gather data on the patient's health to aid in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease. The services provided by viral diagnostic laboratories and their function in the clinical care of patients have undergone a substantial revolution during the past few decades. Different laboratories offer a variety of research facilities and range in size and sophistication. Acute care hospitals and medical facilities may offer more comprehensive services, and 70% of clinical decisions are based on the results of laboratory tests. Laboratories that provide more fundamental testing services can be found in medical offices, clinics, specialized nursing homes, and long-term care facilities. Clinical specimens must be tested in the lab for the presence of viruses, particular antibodies, or viral antigens in order to make an accurate diagnosis of the virus.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on the region, the global viral antigens market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Europe is predicted to have the second-highest market growth due to the continent's strong foundation in Austria and Germany and the expansion of research and development initiatives by biotechnological companies in the region. For instance, according to BioSpace, 386 pharmaceuticals were registered for clinical development in 2018, representing a significant increase from the 178 drugs that were registered for clinical development in 2008. The rise in the number of drugs in the development stage has increased demand for viral clearing services.

Simultaneously, Asia Pacific might grow over the future years. The discovery and production of generic drugs has increased, medical research funding has increased, and there are many CROs in the region, all of which are accountable for this expansion.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players in the global viral antigens market include

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Creative Diagnostics

Hologic Inc

Abbot Healthcare

LGC Limited

Fujirebio Diagnostics Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Cepheid

bioMerieux SA

Qiagen

Diasorin

Scienion AG

Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd

Siemens AG Grifols

Eiken Chemical Co Ltd

Sequenom

Advanced Biotechnology Inc

Diamedix Inc

There are numerous established companies in the global viral antigens market. As a result, there is strong competition on the market for viral antigens. Businesses operating in this industry are concentrating on using a variety of methods, including partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. The primary goal of this strategy is to keep holding the top spot on the viral antigens market.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION

Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Currency Used in the Report

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions

PREMIUM INSIGHTS

Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities

GLOBAL VIRAL ANTIGENS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DIAGNOSING TECHNIQUES

Molecular Diagnostics Based Methods PCR Based NGS Based ELISA Immunoassay Based Methods Mass Spectroscopy Based Method Others

GLOBAL VIRAL ANTIGENS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE

Instruments Assay Kits Consumables

GLOBAL VIRAL ANTIGENS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER

Hospitals Diagnostic Centers/ Laboratories Blood Banks Others

TOC Continued..

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

