Global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) Market Future Opportunity Analysis| Asset Around USD 2005.1 Mn By 2028

SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) market accounted for USD 786.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2005.1 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2028. The industrial wireless sensor network (IWSN) is a network of distributed sensing platforms with wireless communication. The network is positioned in remote areas and uses wireless technology to transmit signals to the control room. It has an array of applications such as Food & Beverages, Automotive, Energy and Power, Healthcare, Medical, Mining, Oil & Gas, And chemicals. Key players are focusing on advancement with new features. The manufacturers are emphasizing mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in March 2018, Herga Technology (a switching and sensing component maker) added a new range of wireless remote controls for equipment switching and industrial machinery. The major players operating in the Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) market are Endress+Hauser AG, Lantronix Inc., Honeywell Process Solutions, Emerson Process Management, Digi International Inc., Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., ABB Ltd., Linear Technology Corporation, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SA, Millennial Net Inc., Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics and Yokogawa Electric Corporation amongst others.

Technology Segment Analysis Preview

On the basis of Technology, the Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) market is segmented into Wi-Fi, ISA100.11a, Bluetooth, WLAN, Wireless HART, ZigBee, And Others. WirelessHART segment held the major share in the market in 2020 owing to their benefits such as the provision of a user-friendly environment by maintaining compatibility within existing devices, tools, and systems

Application Segment Analysis Preview

On the basis of Application, the Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Automotive, Energy, Power, Healthcare, Medical, Mining, Oil & Gas, And chemicals. The automotive segment witnesses a major growth rate in the market and is likely to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Sensor Segment Analysis Preview

Based on sensors, the global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) market is segmented into Chemical & Gas Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Motion & Position Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Level Sensors, Flow Sensors, and Image & Surveillance Sensors. The temperature Sensor segment held the major share of the market. This is attributed to the rising demand in the various end-use industries. Flow sensors and pressure sensors are likely to be the most profitable type of sensors in the industrial wireless sensor networks market. They are likely to exhibit remarkable development in the forecast period owing to rising requirements from the oil & gas and chemical sector, boosting the industrial wireless sensor networks market.

Growth Factors

The development of the global industrial wireless sensor networks market is majorly credited to the high dependability of wireless tech in comparison with wired technology. Moreover, the low cost of industrial wireless sensor networks, the increasing trend of smart factories, and faster deployment are the factors that will favor the growth of the industrial wireless sensor networks market. Furthermore, increasing acceptance of sensor networks so as to observe different processes paired with increasing security concerns for the automation sector will foster the development of industrial wireless sensor networks. On the flip side, the accessibility of various wireless communication standards is likely to have a negative impact on the industrial wireless sensor networks market.

The global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) market is segmented by Region as follows:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

