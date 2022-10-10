W Doha Invites Visitors to Maximize Their Football Tournament Experience by Staying in Its 153 Luxury Residential Suites

Submit Release
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Qatar prepares to welcome more than a million international football fans, W Doha, the luxury lifestyle hotel offering lavish contemporary accommodations, has enhanced its residential suite offerings for match-goers, allowing them to live the experience to the fullest.

The hotel’s 153 luxury residences all feature vibrant décor, iconic design, cutting-edge technology, and modern amenities to satisfy guests' every wish, whenever, wherever. And in the run-up to and during the Middle East’s first global football showpiece, which kicks off November 20, various activations will take place in and around the hotel, from fan zones to food festivals.

With one- and two-bedroom residential suites, W Doha Luxury Residences offer a full array of features, including integrated kitchens with modern appliances and laundry facilities, innovative home entertainment systems, and stunning bay windows. All the city’s most popular stadiums are within a 25-minute drive from the hotel, which is strategically located in the heart of the capital and accessible by metro.

Access to fine dining and grand menus make it possible for residents to amplify their nights at the most exclusive restaurants and lounges in the city, all without stepping out. As well as a Rüya pop-up offering a taste of sophisticated, contemporary dishes from the various Anatolian regions, visitors to W Doha also have the chance to experience some of the city’s hottest fine-dining concepts.

Market, the contemporary European restaurant, is from celebrity chef and recipient of three Michelin stars Jean-Georges Vongerichten, while COYA the global, luxury lifestyle brand offers an immersive experience inspired by authentic Peruvian cuisine. Spice Market, the award-winning South-East Asian Restaurant, is renowned locally for its incredible range of fresh sushi, and La Spiga by Papermoon is an elegant Milanese ristorante. The super stylish Wahm Lounge will be hosting a line-up of top DJs and nightly entertainment throughout.

“As Qatar prepares to welcome the world, W Doha is set to help ensure its guests enjoy an unforgettable experience through the hotel’s luxurious residential suites, visionary dining concepts, and exciting football-themed activations,” said Wassim Daageh, General Manager. “Traditional Arab hospitality is renowned around the world and we look forward to providing our guests a modern, luxurious showcase of that, leaving them both enchanted and enthralled.”

This is an opportunity for W Doha to showcase its special experiences to a variety of travelers from across the region and wider world. “We have all kinds of guests covered with our standard of excellence across our hospitality and cultural services,” added Daageh. “Whether they choose the traditional luxury travel experience, modern lifestyle, or select-service offerings, they will enjoy an unrivalled, unforgettable experience.”

