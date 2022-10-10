Asia-Pacific Smart Building Market Growth Insights, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2030

Asia-Pacific Smart Building Market

Integration of AI in smart buildings and an increase in smart city initiatives across the Asia-Pacific region are expected to foster the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surge in the need for energy-efficient infrastructure, compatible standards and regulations for buildings smart buildings, and the increase in adoption of IoT-enabled building management systems propel the growth of the APAC smart building market.

On the other hand, high initial investment and complicated interoperability hamper the Asia-Pacific smart building market growth. On the contrary, the integration of artificial intelligence in smart buildings and the rise in smart city campaigns across the Asia-Pacific will create several market opportunities.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 219 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14573

The COVID-19 outbreak has a high impact on the growth of the smart building market as various commercial and residential smart building projects are halted due to the rising number of COVID-19 patients in the Asia-Pacific. In addition, various key players in the market are introducing different solutions to reduce the impact of the pandemic situation and to increase their Asia-Pacific smart building market share.

The Asia-Pacific smart building market has witnessed significant growth in the past few years; however, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is projected to witness a downfall in 2020.

The report segments the Asia-Pacific smart building market on the basis of component, building type, solution type, and country.

Based on the component, the solution segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the services segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.6% from 2021 to 2030.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Based on the solution type, the security & emergency management segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the total market share. On the other hand, the energy management segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.1% from 2021-2030.

Based on country, China contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, India is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.

This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the Asia-Pacific smart building market are ABB Ltd., BOSCH, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hitachi Ltd, Honeywell International Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Schneider Electric S.E., and Siemens AG. This study includes market trends, market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14573

Key Findings Of The Study:

• By component, the solution segment dominated the Asia-Pacific smart building market in 2020. However, the service segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

• On the basis of solution type, the security & emergency management segment accounted for the highest revenue of market in 2020; however, the energy management segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• Depending on building type, the commercial segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the residential segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14573

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Related Report:

1. Smart Buildings Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.