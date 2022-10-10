Global Furfural Market is Likely to Grow at a CAGR Value of 11% by 2028 - Statistics ZMR Report

Global Furfural Market zion market research

The global Furfural market is expected to reach USD 1,885.8 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 11% between 2021 and 2028.

SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Furfural market accounted for USD 810.6 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,885.8 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 11% between 2021 and 2028.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Furfural market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2028 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Furfural market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Furfural market on a global level.

This report offers comprehensive coverage on global Furfural market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of Furfural market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter’s five forces model for the Furfural market has also been included.

The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared by using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research team of industry experts. Research analysts and consultants cooperate with leading companies of the concerned domain to verify every value of data exists in this report.

The study provides a decisive view on the Furfural market by segmenting the market based on application, and regions. The segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2028. The application-based market covered under this study includes Solvents, Pharmaceuticals, Furfuryl Alcohol and Other. This report also includes the current and forecast demand for the region of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Geographically, Asia Pacific has been leading the worldwide furfural market and is anticipated to continue on the dominant position in the years to come, states the market study. Widespread application of herbicides and fungicides in farming activities in the countries such as Thailand, China, and India of the region is the main factor behind the dominance of the Asia Pacific furfural market. The high number of market players being headquartered in APAC is another significant factor that is supporting the growth of this regional furfural market.

Furfural Market: Key Findings

In many different end-use industries, such as agriculture, foundry, pharmaceuticals, paints & coatings, chemical refineries, construction, and automotive, furfural is used as a solvent or an intermediate. Other end-use industries that use furfural include paints & coatings, chemicals, refineries, and construction.

As a result, such a diverse array of applications for furfural, in conjunction with the development of the aforementioned industries, is driving expansion in the global market for furfural. The foundry industry makes use of furfuryl alcohol in its production process.

Due to the fact that it possesses a wide range of features, including strong reactivity, exceptional solvent characteristics, and a low viscosity, it is in high demand among the companies that supply foundry binders.

In addition, furfuryl alcohol is utilized in the production of furan resins, which are then put to use in the foundry sand binding processes that are part of the metal casting industry. It is anticipated that the demand in the furfural market would increase as a result of this factor in the years to come.

The primary application for furfuryl alcohol is in the production of binders for conventional furan no-bake systems. According to the analysts that worked on the ZMR study that focused on the furfural market, it is also being used, albeit in smaller quantities, in techniques known as furan warm-box, hot-box, and gas-hardened. The foundry industry is the primary arena in which furfuryl alcohol faces competition from phenol.

In addition, furfuryl alcohol is the chemical that is generated from furfural in the greatest quantity. According to the findings of analysts at ZMR, an increase in the utilization of furfuryl alcohol in the production of foundry sand binders is projected to create lucrative opportunities in the furfural market during the course of the forecast year.

The major players operating Furfural market are

- Silvateam S.p.A.

- Nutrafur S.A.

- Illovo Sugar Ltd.

- Central Romana Corp.

- Arcoy Biorefinery Pvt. Ltd.

- International Furan Chemicals

- Lenzing AG

- Tieling North Furfural (Group) Co., Ltd.

- Penn A Kem LLC

- KRBL Ltd among others.

The global Furfural market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Solvents `

Pharmaceuticals

Furfuryl Alcohol

Others

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The lockdowns imposed by various countries to contain the spread of Covid-19 has impacted the global operations and supply chain which had negative consequences on the Furfural market as global sales declined. As a result of the lockdown, the use of commercial, personal, and public transport vehicles was reduced significantly resulting in lesser use of Furfuryl Alcohol. Also, people had to stay indoors which in turn impacted lesser alcohol consumption. However, in the wake of the pandemic, demand for Furfural from the pharmaceutical industry has seen a growth.

The significant decrease in the global Furfural market size in 2020 is estimated on the basis of the COVID-19 outbreak and its negative impact on the economies and industries across the globe. Various scenarios have been analyzed on the basis of inputs from various secondary sources and the current data available about the situation.

