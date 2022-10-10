Refrigerated Vehicles Market Projection By Technology, Demand, Segment, Regional Analysis Revenue Forecast Till - 2031

Refrigerated Vehicle market Refrigerated Vehicle market-regions

SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Refrigerated Vehicle market accounted for USD 12.6 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 19.7 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 5.4% between 2021 and 2028.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Refrigerated Vehicle market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2028 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Refrigerated Vehicle market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Refrigerated Vehicle market on a global level.

This report offers comprehensive coverage on global Refrigerated Vehicle market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of Refrigerated Vehicle market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter’s five forces model for the Refrigerated Vehicle market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared by using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research team of industry experts. Research analysts and consultants cooperate with leading companies of the concerned domain to verify every value of data exists in this report.

Global Refrigerated Vehicle Market Size

In 2020, Europe was the largest market for refrigerated vehicles. This growth is mainly due to the busy lifestyle of people, changing food habits and increasing awareness regarding benefits of nutrition value of frozen foods. Moreover increasing population with high disposable income is expected to boost the demand for refrigerated vehicle in Asia Pacific region. North America is another key regional market and is expected to show significant growth in near future on account of increasing demand for frozen foods and healthcare products. The Middle East & Africa is expected to be the fastest growing refrigerated vehicle market owing to increasing middle-class population which is projected to increase demand for frozen foods.

The study offers a vital outlook on the Refrigerated Vehicle market by designating the market based on vehicle type, product, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2021 to 2028. Key vehicle type covered under this study include insulated container, refrigerated truck, atmosphere-controlled container, refrigerated transport by air, multimodal temperature container and others. Major products covered in the study are frozen and chilled. The geographical segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, these major regions are bifurcated into major countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, Poland, Russia, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, South Korea, ASEAN, Brazil, and Argentina.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Carrier Transicold, CMA CGM, GAH Refrigeration, Maersk Line, MSC, Swift Transportation. Other prominent vendors in the market are Continental Air Cargo, Air Canada Cargo, Bay & Bay, Cold Chain Technologies, Culina Group, Agility, FedEx, DB Schenker, Frost Trucking, Biocair, FST Logistics, NYK Line, UPS, Avinex Ukr, Biotec Services among others.

Browse the full “Refrigerated Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type (Insulated Container, Refrigerated Truck, Refrigerated Transport by Air, Multimodal Temperature Container, and Atmosphere Controlled Container), By Product (Frozen and Chilled): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2028.”

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Read our other Trending Report:





