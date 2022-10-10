Submit Release
Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK)
03.10.2022 168 000 59.11 9 930 463
04.10.2022 155 000 61.88 9 591 338
05.10.2022 160 000 61.73 9 877 152
06.10.2022 160 000 61.98 9 917 296
07.10.2022 160 000 61.16 9 786 048
Previous transactions 865 000    
Total transaction under the program          1 668 000 59.06    98 517 560

 

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 18 120 403 shares, corresponding to 0.88% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

