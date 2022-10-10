E. D. MIX's newly released "Running Through The Raindrops And Flowers: A young boys journey through life" is an enjoyable biographical story

"Running Through The Raindrops And Flowers: A young boys journey through life" from Christian Faith Publishing author E. D. MIX is an entertaining and nostalgic look back on life that brings readers a selection of the author's dearest memories.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Running Through The Raindrops And Flowers: A young boys journey through life": a creative and engaging story of faith, family, and all that comes in between. "Running Through The Raindrops And Flowers: A young boys journey through life" is the creation of published author E. D. MIX.

E. D. MIX shares, "E. D. Mix grew up in a middle-income American family. His ability to travel and try different jobs in many areas enabled him to gain valuable experience in life and deal with the things that happen along the way. It is with great pride that he wrote this book for others to enjoy the journey of a young boy."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, E. D. MIX's new book shares a heart-warming tale of a life lived in appreciation, faith, and determination.

E. D. MIX shares in honor of the stories lost to time as he states, "For whatever the reason, I have suddenly, with no warning, realized my mortality. All those years just seem like a blur, a blur that encompasses a whole life. A life that, in many ways, mirrors that of millions of others and yet is unique only to me. It seems a shame to me that all those years and experiences, both good and bad, should just be allowed to fade away and never be told."

Consumers can purchase "Running Through The Raindrops And Flowers: A young boys journey through life" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

