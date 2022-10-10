Teacher and Mother Works With Her Children To Create Charming Children's Books

Xulon Press presents children's entertainment and character building in one.

FOXWORTH, Miss., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Tiffany Potter crafts ideas from her own rambunctious boys into original tales like Clyde Teaches Compassion ($20.99, paperback, 9781662859472; $9.99, e-book, 9781662859489).

Lately, working on the books that will become the My, oh my! character building series have become a favorite pastime for Potter and her sons. This is the first book in that collection, designed to help preschool and primary age children learn how to treat themselves and others as they grow.

"This book…will teach children to look beyond what they see in front of them to find the lesson hidden within the goofy pages. This outlet will help children grow and learn with fun characters and character building stories and references so they can choose to become more," said Potter.

Tiffany Potter is a Mississippi native, a high school teacher, Sunday school teacher and mother to four boys. She has been writing books since high school, but never published one until now.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Clyde Teaches Compassion is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

