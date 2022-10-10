Stacy Watson's new book "Glass of Seduction" is about a young orphan from a poor village in Spain, who died before she reached her dream of experiencing true love

Recent release "Glass of Seduction" from Page Publishing author Stacy Watson details how Sierra's departure from life was a tragic one. She was able to return as a spirit, but when she returns, it's with the desire to find true love.

ROCK HILL, S.C., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stacy Watson, a devoted husband and father, has completed his new book "Glass of Seduction": a riveting tale that explores the cliché that love can overcome all obstacles, including death, with a unique lens.

Watson writes, "This story is about a nine year old Spanish girl who lived in a poor little town of Spain. Her name was Sierra. She was abandoned by her family and was forced to live alone in a little shack. There was a vineyard not too far from the shack that Sierra lived in. Every day she would ask the owners, who was an elderly couple, if she could work for meals. They obliged her request and allowed her to gather up the grapes from their vines. Sierra didn't have the comforts of living that many of us get to experience. Her living quarters only consisted of wood floors, walls, and roof which was in very poor condition. She would gather up any scraps from the garbage that looked useful to help her survive."

Published by Page Publishing, Stacy Watson's exciting tale focuses on George Basken, a young bank official from Boston, who was on vacation with a prosperous future ahead when his world was turned upside-down.

George was awaiting the date to marry the love of his life. However, he encountered the spirit of Sierra and his life was thrown into turmoil and confusion from that moment on. His relationship with Barbara was never going to be the same.

Readers who wish to experience this epic book can purchase "Glass of Seduction" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

