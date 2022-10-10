Miles Nishikawa's newly released "No Regrets: Why Be A Christian?: Including Authentic Christianity: A Thirty-one Day Devotional" is an encouraging spiritual message

"No Regrets: Why Be A Christian?: Including Authentic Christianity: A Thirty-one Day Devotional" from Christian Faith Publishing author Miles Nishikawa is a powerful message of the need for challenging oneself and pursuing a deeper understanding of God and scripture.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "No Regrets: Why Be A Christian?: Including Authentic Christianity: A Thirty-one Day Devotional": an empowering opportunity for spiritual growth. "No Regrets: Why Be A Christian?: Including Authentic Christianity: A Thirty-one Day Devotional" is the creation of published author Miles Nishikawa, a third-generation Japanese-American Christian and lifelong resident of Honolulu, Hawaii.

Nishikawa shares, "Have you ever asked yourself, why does anyone want to be a Christian? What is it that God wants us to do while here on this earth? For many years, Miles Nishikawa had struggled to answer these questions, and though the answer could have been on the tip of his tongue, he had danced around answering these questions directly. It was in 2017, four years after his father passed away, that the author was confronted with the truth that he needed to get his life in order now. Unflinchingly, without reservations, the author was faced with the truth of God's Word, while the Holy Spirit directed him to use whatever truth and revelation he had gathered through life's ups and downs and compile them into a book. Here is the result of the years and even decades of Bible study, prayer, meditation, reflection, crying out to God, and even times of direct downloads of lyrics and melodies flowing freely from the throne room of God. It is the author's gift to the Body of Christ, in general, and to the local churches, in particular, to save, heal, deliver, and restore that you may stand mature and complete in the will of God and to be all that He has called and appointed you to be, in Jesus's name. There are no regrets."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Miles Nishikawa's new book is a compilation of careful study and prayer that will push readers toward a deepened faith.

Nishikawa shares in hopes of motivating Christians to take time for reflection in order to reinvigorate their relationship with God.

