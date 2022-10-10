Matthew Swan's newly released "The Parable of the Coal" is an uplifting message of the need for forgiveness and the power of friendship

"The Parable of the Coal" from Christian Faith Publishing author Matthew Swan is an enjoyable short story that brings readers an impactful message of the intrinsic worth one carries.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Parable of the Coal": a potent tale that expresses the importance of timeless principles. "The Parable of the Coal" is the creation of published author Matthew Swan, a partner in Swan & Gardiner, LLC, a Certified Public Accounting firm in Las Vegas, Nevada. He enjoys speaking and has been a featured speaker in many tax and business seminars. He grew up in a small rural farming community, played basketball and ran track in high school and at local junior colleges. Matt graduated in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. His first job in accounting was in Midland, Texas. Two years later, he moved his family to Las Vegas, Nevada, where he and his wife, Brenda, have four wonderful sons.

"Illustrations for "The Parable of the Coal" were provided by Mark Swan. Mark has assisted in the creation of numerous successful animation products. He has worked on projects for Disney Studios, Universal Studios, Warner Brothers, MGM, and on various independent projects within his twenty-seven years in the field of animation. He began in television animation and, after three years, moved into theatrical features working on Space Jam, A Goofy Movie, An American Tail, Land Before Time, All Dogs Go to Heaven, Thumbelina, A Troll in Central Park, and Curious George. Because of his work on the Land Before Time feature, Mark was asked to help launch the highly successful Direct-to-Video sequels of Land Before Time 2, 3, and 4, contributing in story development, storyboards, and character design. He most recently turned his attention to illustrating books, recently completing projects for Grand Canyon and Zion National Parks.

Swan shares, "How can you love someone who is ornery and downright unlovable? The Parable of the Coal is the story of Edgar and Steve, neighbors separated not just by a broken-down fence, but by a gulf of anger and frustration, and in Edgar's case, years of offended pride. Have you ever been hurt by someone and saddled with a grudge that you could not overcome? Find out how one man and his young family re-shape the miserable future ahead of a broken soul- and in the process gain an even greater reward for themselves. The Parable of the Coal will cause you to look outside yourself, outside your own front door, to find how you can make a difference in the lives of those who have hidden their hurts away. Love changes hearts and this little story shows how simple and plain that miracle can be.

"Matthew Swam has given readers a gift. The lesson from The Parable of the Coal is that no one should be judged until you've worn their clothing, walked in their shoes, or seen with their eyes. This touching story reveals the human tendency to complicate life and miss the simplistic beauty of living, and it shows readers how to discover the way to find that beauty again. Its lasting message is that unselfish love and service come with great and eternal rewards. —John Daly, Host of Real TV"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Matthew Swan's new book explores the dangers of holding a grudge and living in anger and misunderstanding.

Swan offers a thoughtful narrative for the entertainment and inspiration of readers from all walks of life.

