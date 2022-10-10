Debra S. Carlisle Smith's new book "Chortle" is a humorous gift book intended to bring caregivers a small distraction from the seriousness of their everyday lives

Recent Release "Chortle" from Page Publishing author Debra S. Carlisle Smith explores how she and her husband, Dixon, were stunned when they found out he had stage IV lymphoma. Yet Dixon seemed to find humor in everyday life even while having cancer.

N. MUSKEGON, Mich., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Debra S. Carlisle Smith, who has walked many miles in the shoes of a caregiver, has completed her new book "Chortle": an inspiring work that evolved because Debra and Dixon believe humor can be great medicine, especially when it comes to cancer. Debra became passionate about writing a humorous book to give caregivers a brief distraction.

Smith writes, "This book was inspired by my husband, Dixon. Dixon has fought mantle cell lymphoma for over fifteen years. His strength, courage, and extraordinary sense of humor continue to inspire me. It amazes me that even in his most fragile moments, he still shares his awesome sense of humor with everyone around him even after beating back cancer four more times. Thank you, Dixon, the greatest storyteller I've ever met, for being my best editor and sounding board."

Published by Page Publishing, Debra S. Carlisle Smith's hilarious book is a testament to her husband who believes that humor is all around if people learn to look.

Debra and Dixon spent countless hours at cancer centers. Often, she longed for something humorous to read. Humor gave her mind a break from the seriousness of the cancer center. Medical experts have long discovered laughter to be a great stress reducer.

Readers who wish to experience this light-hearted book can purchase "Chortle" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

