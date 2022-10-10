Phillip Burgess's newly released "Rural Route Four: The Good Ol' Days Were Never Better" is a nostalgic trip back in time to the author's youth

"Rural Route Four: The Good Ol' Days Were Never Better" from Christian Faith Publishing author Phillip Burgess is an enjoyable memoir that explores regional culture and heritage with an appreciative message for future generations.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Rural Route Four: The Good Ol' Days Were Never Better": a heartfelt collection of personal stories that are certain to resonate with many. "Rural Route Four: The Good Ol' Days Were Never Better" is the creation of published author Phillip Burgess, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who graduated from the University of Alabama and became vice president of communications and government relations for a large nonprofit association

Burgess shares, "Rural Route Four is a mail route that serves folks living in the small community of Needmore, Alabama, in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. But it's much more. It's where generation after generation lives a simple life where the work is hard and days are long.

"Dirt roads there lead to small farms where corn and cotton grow in long, winding rows. It's where folks sit under oak trees in the backyard after supper and talk about the news of the day.

"It's home to a rambunctious boy who wanders its forests with his dogs, Pup, Prissy, and Pedro. It's where the barn loft magically becomes a fort, where the farmers gather at Rip's Needmore Grocery to share tall tales, and where the watermelons are sweet and plentiful.

"Life on Rural Route Four makes for intriguing stories. And the boy who lived there, now retired after a career in media and public relations, fondly recalls the stories of his youth.

"In Rural Route Four: The Good Ol' Days Were Never Better, he sews together his memories into a quilt of his life.

"Pour yourself a tall glass of sweet tea, relax, and take a trip to Rural Route Four. You'll enjoy it!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phillip Burgess's new book offers a unique exploration of the author's most cherished memories.

Burgess brings the past to the present with a series of vividly recalled moments that have shaped a life of close family ties, community pride, and dedicated faith.

