Telpo integrates Elyctis ID readers in its latest rugged biometric terminal

Telpo, a China-based leading smart terminal and solution provider, has decided to integrate Elyctis ID readers in its latest rugged biometric tablet, that has already been rolled out for a wide scale national election program.

PERTUIS, France and FOSHAN CITY, China, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Telpo has a long history of innovation, developing new products to fit a large variety of requirements, from EFTPOS and kiosks to ID dedicated terminals. To support the global demand for ID terminals, Telpo has decided to integrate Elyctis ID readers in its latest biometric device, the S8 biometric rugged tablet.

Telpo S8 biometric tablet provides all the needed functionalities to be used in a variety of ID applications, such as citizen ID registration, border control, elections, criminal identification, etc. After an extensive benchmarking process, Telpo has decided to integrate Elyctis ID BOX One OEM 021, to provide the MRZ reading, OCR analysis and contactless reading functions. Telpo benchmarking has demonstrated that an accurate MRZ reading and OCR analysis are only performed with a professional dedicated reader. Elyctis readers bring the company's recognized expertise in the right combination of optics, electronics and algorithm to bring optimal performance and reliability in ID reading. Elyctis readers ensure that all MRZs can be read even under difficult light conditions. In addition, Elyctis readers are able to read the contactless data from an ID document including all types of electronic passports and ID cards, a feat that cannot be achieved with a simple low end RFID reader.

Thanks to this selection process, Telpo integrates Elyctis ID BOX One OEM 021, that brings MRZ reading, OCR analysis and contactless reading into its Telpo S8 biometric rugged tablet. The terminal is able to read contact and contactless ID documents and ePassports, it includes multi-factor biometrics authentication (fingerprint, iris, voice and face), and supports communications in 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, and a large data storage and battery capacity. As it is ruggedized, the Telpo S8 terminal can be operated under harsh environments such as moisture, heat, dust, cold and strong light; it is waterproof and shock-resistant.

Telpo has already delivered thousands of S8 biometric tablets integrating Elyctis ID BOX One OEM 021, for a large scale national elections project. Under this project, the terminal is used as the core of the voter identification and authentication process for the election. Voters' fingerprints are read by Telpo S8 terminal, and the fingerprint data is checked against the existing electoral roll. In addition, the voter ID card or ePassport can be read to ensure the identity of the person. The documents' MRZ are read and analyzed and the electronics content of the ID documents chip are read to provide a full voter's identification.

Sunny Sun, General Manager of Telpo International Division, declares: "We are very happy of our collaboration with Elyctis. Not only their products have delivered outstanding results during our internal benchmarking process, but also our developer's feedback praise the ease of integration of Elyctis hardware and SDK. We will be glad to expand our collaboration with Elyctis for future projects."

Alexandre Joly, CEO of Elyctis, adds: "Telpo is acknowledged as a world leader in ID reading projects. Having our ID readers integrating by them is at the same time an honor and a recognition of the excellence of our development and industrial qualities. We will be happy to keep on working together with Telpo for many future projects. "

About Telpo

Founded in 1999, Telpo has more than 20 years of hardware manufacturing experience. With an excellent team of 200+ engineers, Telpo has obtained 300+ technology patents and honors, and nearly 400 product certificates. A CNAS national-level laboratory, four production bases, SMT production line, and 3D printing workshop ensure fast delivery time and monthly 100,000 productions. Telpo products have served more than 120+ countries and have won recognition from Burger King, 7-11, Alipay, Baidu, Meituan, Bank of China, and other world-renowned companies.

More information at https://www.telpo.com.cn

About Elyctis

Created in 2008, Elyctis mission is to supply system integrators with mobile and fixed hardware to access data of eIDs (NICs, passports, resident permits, driving licenses). The company specializes in the development, industrialization, production and marketing of readers and terminals dedicated to Secure Identity Documents including e-passports, e-ID cards, e-driver licenses, ... The company, which now employs 25 people, has a longstanding expertise in eID projects, as well as hardware and software developments, especially in the combination of optics, antenna design, high security software and integration. Elyctis sells its products through its network of distributors and systems integrators, to whom it provides a development environment to facilitate the use of its readers. Elyctis is headquartered in Pertuis, France, and has a sales office in Hong Kong.

Alexandre Joly, Elyctis founder and CEO is a laureate of Reseau Entreprendre since 2011, and a laureate of the Reseau Entreprendre Ambition program in 2016.

More information at http://www.elyctis.com

