John Eudy's newly released "Legacy of Lightning: Rise of the Hotaru Onna-musha" is a compelling story of good versus evil and a daughter's journey

"Legacy of Lightning: Rise of the Hotaru Onna-musha" from Christian Faith Publishing author John Eudy is an action-packed tale of a dangerous enemy and a determined young woman who will stop at nothing to reunite a proud but defeated army and avenge her father's killer.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Legacy of Lightning: Rise of the Hotaru Onna-musha": an engaging historical fiction that blends layers of realism and fantasy. "Legacy of Lightning: Rise of the Hotaru Onna-musha" is the creation of published author John Eudy, a loving husband and devoted father who served with the armed forces for twenty-six years before leaving to pursue a career in human resources. He has since officially retired to become a stay-at-home dad to his two beloved daughters.

Eudy shares, "It's the Heian era, a time of peace, of Japanese cultural aristocracy, national identity, and pursuit of beauty through art and poetry. A long-forgotten race, the Hotaru-Raikō, as they have come to be known, part human and part firefly, dwells secretly alongside man. This noble clan once lived near the tree of life. Now they make their home in a thicket near the Fukui Castle moat in the Echizen Province, just north of the capital in Kyōto, Japan. Often mirroring man's culture, they are particularly fascinated by the budding 'way of the warrior' philosophy.

"However, in this time of peace, a foul creature escapes the bottomless pit, and a traitor emerges among the clan. Seduced by a spider yōkai seeking to release an army from the abyss, the traitor helps form the treacherous Tsuchigumo clan. With their help, the temptress is able to assassinate the Hotaru-Raikō lord and his faithful samurai. In the wake of this devastation, the daimyō's eighteen-year-old daughter is tasked by an angel to defeat the spider yōkai, destroy her traitorous clan, and raze the Abaddon gate to the ground.

"Can she rise through the grief to lead the remnants of her father's army as onna-musha? Who will stand by her side? What gift does the angel bring her? Will the Hotaru-Raikō find the gate to the abyss and complete their quest in time?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Eudy's new book will have readers racing to see what awaits the Hotaru-Raikō.

Eudy offers an imaginative and vivid tale within the pages of this exciting adventure.

