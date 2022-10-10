Author Roberta F. McLin Wilson's new book "The Kitten in the Manger" is a heartwarming tale of a young homeless kitten who finds shelter in a Christmas nativity scene

Recent release "The Kitten in the Manger" from Page Publishing author Roberta F. McLin Wilson is a charming tale set during the Christmas season that highlights the kindness one should have for all living creatures. After discovering a homeless kitten sleeping in a Nativity scene, officer John decides on what should be done to help her and provide her with a new warm home.

Roberta F. McLin Wilson, a retired schoolteacher, proud mother, and lover of animals, has completed her new book "The Kitten in the Manger": a delightful and captivating tale of a lonely kitten who finds a new start when she is rescued from the cold winter weather by a kind stranger.

"There is a beautiful nativity scene displayed outside a big greenhouse. A large bright star shines down on the manger where the baby Jesus is lying," writes Wilson. "The little homeless kitten feels the warmth from the star and climbs up into the manger and curls up beside baby Jesus and goes to sleep. The kitten likes sleeping in the manger under the warm light of the star!

"A kind policeman, while making his nightly rounds, sees the little kitten. When he learns that the kitten is homeless, he wonders what will happen to it after Christmas. He knows that the nativity display will no longer be there. Where will the little kitten go, and what will happen to her?"

Published by Page Publishing, Roberta F. McLin Wilson's adorable tale exemplifies the virtues one should live by not only during the Christmas season, but year-round by looking after those less fortunate than others, whether humans or animals. Despite her lonely and cold beginnings, the homeless kitten finds a happy ending in the arms of her rescuer and a new family waiting for her with open arms.

