Antonina Caprino Bell's newly released "Let Go and... Hold On!!!: Let Go of Brokenness Let Healing Begin" is an emotionally charged collection of lyrical poems

"Let Go and... Hold On!!!: Let Go of Brokenness Let Healing Begin" from Christian Faith Publishing author Antonina Caprino Bell is an impactful arrangement of poetry that explores the author's journey of healing and growth.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Let Go and... Hold On!!!: Let Go of Brokenness Let Healing Begin": a heartfelt message of hope for those in need of healing. "Let Go and... Hold On!!!: Let Go of Brokenness Let Healing Begin" is the creation of published author Antonina Caprino Bell, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who is an avid volunteer in the community serving as Board member of Nonprofit organizations, including the UCAN City Mission. She is the Founder and Director of Women of EnCOURAGEment, a ministry under the umbrella of The Better Place, Inc., where she has served as a Board Member since 2010.

Bell shares, "Through the rhythm and rhyme of poetry, Let Go and…Hold On is the compilation of over 45 years of soul-searching writings that will help shine the light on the difficult and sometimes defeating circumstances that life offers. This book is not a 'woe is me' story, but it is about the pain that brought Nina to a spiritual path—a path that revealed the wounded places deep down inside.

"Raised in a dysfunctional family with two narcissistic parents and then marrying an alcoholic, these poems are the stories that shaped her life. Walk through the pages to see how oftentimes people and circumstances were used to bring Nina to an end of her emotionally crippled self and to bring her to a place of awareness and willingness to let it all go.

"Nina shows us that it is in our vulnerability and imperfections that make us human. Let Go and…Hold On reveals the struggles and victories of an ordinary woman who stayed the course and faced her battles through faith in God and a determination to never give up."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Antonina Caprino Bell's new book will encourage and motivate readers through a series of spiritually motivating poems.

Bell brings readers an engaging selection of poetry that takes readers through key moments in the author's life in hopes of aiding others on their journey to wholeness and fulfillment.

