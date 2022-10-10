Pastor With More Than 4 Decades in Ministry Pens Encouraging Workbook to Help Christians Grow Spiritually

Xulon Press presents a thought-provoking teaching for anyone looking for a refreshing path to gain spiritual growth through the power of Scripture.

WISE, Va., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Dr. Randall P. Reagan takes readers on an impressive spiritual journey in Growing Your Friendship With Christ ($14.49, paperback, 9781662856877; $6.99, e-book, 9781662856884).

Dr. Randall P. Reagan's discipleship workbook was written to encourage Christians to live an abundant life by growing in the Lord throughout their life journey. He delves into the Bible to provide readers with timely and ultimate answers and the tools to live victorious. Dr. Reagan explains his belief that all humans receive physical life from Christ when they are conceived, and those who turn from their sin and trust Christ receive eternal life from Him. In return, Christ blesses the obedient believers with an abundant life throughout their years on earth. With Dr. Reagan's help, Christians can learn to use the Bible to grow a friendship with Christ while making this spiritual journey joyful, hopeful and rewarding.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Dr. Reagan said, "Seeing the need with working with people. There was no one answering the contemporary questions."

Dr. Randall P. Reagan serves as a pastor, chaplain and teacher in Wise County, Virginia. For more than 40 years, he has been involved in ministry and holds a doctorate in religion and a master's degree in education. Dr. Reagan loves preaching the Word and seeing people place their trust in the Lord and grow in their Christian lives. He faithfully encourages Christians to draw near to the Lord giving Him all the glory for what He accomplishes through their lives. Dr. Reagan and his wife are blessed to live in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains and enjoy spending time with their three sons, three daughters-in-laws and four grandchildren. He enjoys hiking, camping, studying the bible and spending time with family.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Growing Your Friendship With Christ is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

