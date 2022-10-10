SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates FCRD, AAWW, COWN

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. FCRD's sale to Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. If you are a First Eagle shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. AAWW's sale to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company and Hill City Capital for $102.50 per share in cash. If you are an Atlas shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cowen Inc. COWN's sale to TD Bank Group for $39.00 per share. If you are a Cowen shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com