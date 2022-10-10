Dubai Property Developer Nakheel Unifies its Digital Customer Experience with Sprinklr

Sprinklr's AI-powered platform helps Nakheel optimize customer experience management across more than 50 social media accounts.

Sprinklr CXM, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that Nakheel, one of the world's largest property developers, is leveraging Sprinklr to unify its customer experience and marketing strategy across more than 50 social media accounts.

"We are committed to getting to know our customers and providing a personalized level of customer support. As such, we are excited to unify our marketing and customer support strategy on one Sprinklr platform, and transform our social media activity into actionable insights that can improve customer experiences and accelerate our growth," said Omar Khoory, Chief Assets Officer, Nakheel.

With more than 50 social media accounts tied to the company's portfolio of properties across the residential, retail, hospitality and leisure sectors, optimizing marketing and customer support strategy is a focus for Nakheel. The company wanted to unify its customer data, understand customer sentiment across locations, gain competitive insights, and create a personalized and proactive engagement strategy.

Nakheel is leveraging multiple products across two of Sprinklr's major customer-facing suites – Research and Social Engagement & Sales – including Social Publishing & Engagement, Location Insights, and Competitive Benchmarking to help create a program for omnichannel marketing and customer support:

"Sprinklr is committed to helping brands accelerate their customer experience management strategies by empowering them to reach, engage, and listen to customers. We're thrilled to support Nakheel's efforts to streamline its marketing and customer support on one Unified-CXM Sprinklr platform, consolidate its public customer data from more than 50 social media accounts, and turn this data into valuable insights," said Haitham Elkhatib, Vice President of MEA, Sprinklr.

