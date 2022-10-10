Top 5 Technology Trends for 2023 – BearingPoint Survey

BearingPoint surveys over 1,200 technology consultants to see which tech areas companies will focus on in the coming year.

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint says the top 5 technology trends for 2023 that will be transforming business are:

Generative AI Metaverse Cloud-native platform Embedded data and analytics Zero trust at scale

BearingPoint surveyed technology consultants for the second year to see which technology areas would get the most attention in 2023. According to over 1,200 participants, AI is still the top trend, only with a different focus. Metaverse is a new entry this year and is seen playing an important role in making businesses more sustainable. Embedded data and analytics held the number 4 position for a second-straight year.

Stefan Pechardscheck, Global Leader Technology at BearingPoint: "Our new technology trends have answers to the most pressing challenges companies face. Our top 5 technology trends for 2023 are once again game-changers and can be the basis of new business models. New trends like the metaverse, which merges digital and reality, will also play a big role in society, like sustainability through substitution or optimization. Our clients can benefit from all of these technologies. The tools are improving, and the possibilities are increasing, offering companies more potential to harvest values."

Below is what BearingPoint says the survey tells us about the top 5 technology trends for 2023.

Generative AI - Accelerating innovation with new data

Generative AI is a broad label that describes any type of artificial intelligence that uses unsupervised learning algorithms to create new digital objects like images, video, audio, text and code. The purpose of a generative AI model is to generate synthetic data, forcing the model to make conclusions about the most important training data.

While generative AI is often associated with deep fakes and data journalism, the technology plays an increasingly important role in helping to automate the repetitive processes used in digital image and audio correction. Generative AI is also used experimentally in manufacturing as a tool for rapid prototyping and in business to improve data augmentation for robotics process automation (RPA).

Metaverse - Merging digital and real

The metaverse blurs the lines between the physical and digital worlds, between the actual and virtual realities – a network of 3D virtual worlds, with VR and AR headsets facilitating social connections. The metaverse is a persistent, live digital universe that affords individuals a sense of agency, social presence, shared spatial awareness, and the ability to participate in an extensive virtual economy with profound societal impact.

The metaverse also promises reductions in carbon emissions, whether through substituting physical goods and meetings with digital ones, replacing real-world presence with virtual interactions, or digital twins that will help optimize the physical world.

Cloud native platform – New ways of developing products

As most public and private organizations have migrated legacy information systems to the cloud using the 6R model (rehost, replatform, repurchase, rearchitecting, retire and retain), development teams are now adopting cloud frameworks and platforms to develop new applications. This new approach to developing products is driven by traditional cloud promises such as accelerated product development cycles, scalable managed services, innovative cloud features (serverless, machine learning, advanced analytics), and evergreen, resilient and hyper-automated technologies. This revolution in developing new apps raises challenges regarding change, vendor and cost management and strongly impacts how IT organizations manage talents and culture.

Embedded data and analytics - Companies get lost without prioritized use cases

Companies that succeed have a holistic approach and continuously embed data and analytics into the business. They keep an eye on new trends and adjust accordingly but always move along a roadmap with initiatives and use cases that drive them toward their goals. Companies must define and prioritize actionable use cases and insights and work with a holistic plan. Without such use cases and a plan, data analysis won't go far.

Zero trust at scale - Cybersecurity at the core of IS architecture

Companies operate increasingly in complex business ecosystems requiring connections to IT assets from a diversity of users from various organizations connecting from anywhere and from any device. It all happens in a cyber threat explosion context, urging the promotion of zero trust as a core architecture principle. CISOs (Chief Information Security Officers) have to implement, at scale, a comprehensive, dynamic and granular set of identity and access control solutions.

