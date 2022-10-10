BIOCORP and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Sign a New Partnership for Smart Drug Delivery

BIOCORP and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, will collaborate on the development and global distribution of a specific version of Mallya for drug delivery devices

BIOCORP and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, are extending their collaboration after an already ongoing program

BIOCORP will receive payments for the development and additional revenues from sales after launch following the completion of certain milestones.

Regulatory News:

BIOCORP (FR0012788065 – ALCOR / Eligible PEA‐PME) ALCOR, a French company specialized in the design, development, and manufacturing of innovative medical devices, and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science, and technology company, have entered into an agreement for the development and supply of a specific version of Mallya device as an accessory for one of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany's drug delivery devices.

Manufactured in Clermont-Ferrand (France), Mallya is a Bluetooth enabled clip-on device for pen injectors that collects dose and time of each injection and transfers information in real time to a companion software. Mallya is the first in its category to receive the CE-mark (medical device) and commercial versions for insulin pen injectors are already available and distributed in Europe and other geographies. Major agreements have already been signed by BIOCORP with Sanofi, Novo Nordisk and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, to develop specific versions of the technology in the field of Insulin and Human Growth Hormone (HGH).

Healthcare companies BIOCORP and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, will develop a new version of Mallya to help patients monitor their injection during their treatment. The device will automatically keep track of doses injected with timestamp and indicate that the product is administered properly, aiming to support patients with self-injections and to provide reassurance to patients.

Financial details of the partnership include payments from Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, up to 5 million € for the development of the product within the first three years of the collaboration. Additional revenues are estimated to reach up to 8 million € during the first 5 years after launch depending on commercial milestones and adoption of Mallya devices by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany patients with further upside potential in the subsequent years.

"We are delighted with this new partnership with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, extending our collaboration to additional therapeutic areas. We had already announced that there is a great opportunity for our connected device Mallya in various therapeutic areas. As in diabetes, Mallya aims to reduce patients' stress and improve compliance with their treatments to optimize and secure the results ", said Éric Dessertenne, CEO of BIOCORP.

ABOUT BIOCORP

Recognized for its expertise in the development and manufacture of medical devices and delivery systems, BIOCORP has today acquired a leading position in the connected medical device market thanks to Mallya. This smart sensor for insulin injection pens allows reliable monitoring of injected doses and thus offers better compliance in the treatment of patients with diabetes. Available for sale from 2020, Mallya spearheads BIOCORP's product portfolio of innovative connected solutions. The company has 74 employees. BIOCORP is listed on Euronext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 – ALCOR).

For more information, please visit www.biocorpsys.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221009005016/en/