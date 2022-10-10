Global Healthcare Automation Market Size, Scope, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2028

Healthcare Automation Market Healthcare Automation Market Size

The global healthcare automation market is expected to generate around USD 63,596 million by 2026, at a CAGR of around 8.41% between 2019 and 2026.

SUITE N202, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Application (Diagnostics and Monitoring Automation, Pharmacy and Laboratory Automation, Therapeutic Automation, and Medical Logistics & Training Automation) and by End-User (Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Research Laboratories & Institutes, Pharmacies, Ambulatory Care Settings, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global healthcare automation market was approximately USD 33,334 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 63,596 million by 2026, at a CAGR of around 8.41% between 2019 and 2026.

Automation is the use of information technologies and control systems to decrease the requirement for individual work to produce goods and services. The adoption of automation in the healthcare sector is increasing to enhance hospital administration, optimize accessible operations, and maximize the performance of caregivers. Automation is generally used to maintain patient records, finance, billing, collections, hospital operations, and administration, facilities management, HR management, certifications, etc. Automation in the healthcare vertical provides ease of diagnostics and a better possibility for the early detection of diseases and treatment. This is fuelling the healthcare automation market.

Moreover, the high demand for automation in laboratories and pharmacies to reduce manual work and erroneous work is also propelling the global healthcare automation market. The adoption of healthcare automation technologies and services directly focuses on eliminating productivity barriers.

The global healthcare automation market is fragmented based on application and end-user. Based on application, the market includes diagnostics and monitoring automation, pharmacy and laboratory automation, therapeutic automation, and medical logistics and training automation. The diagnostics and monitoring automation segment are sub-segmented into automated image analysis, automated imaging, and point-of-care testing. The pharmacy and laboratory automation segment is further bifurcated into laboratory automation and pharmacy automation.

The therapeutic automation segment further includes non-surgical automation and surgical automation. The medical logistics and training segment comprises logistics automation and trainers. The therapeutic automation segment is expected to contribute the largest share of the global healthcare automation market in the years ahead.

Hospitals and diagnostic centers, research laboratories and institutes, pharmacies, ambulatory care settings, and others comprise the end-user segments of the global healthcare automation market. Research laboratories and institutes dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2018, owing to the high adoption rate of healthcare automation systems due to the high purchasing power of top research laboratories. Pharmacies are expected to show significant growth in the future.

North America held a dominant share of the healthcare automation market globally in 2018 and is projected to continue with its regional supremacy over the forthcoming years as well. This regional growth can be attributed to the favorable government policies for healthcare automation and upcoming product lines by prominent market players. The Asia Pacific healthcare automation market is anticipated to grow significantly by the end of 2026, owing to increased government support and advancements in research development.

Some major players operating in the global healthcare automation market are Siemens, General Electric Company, Tecan Group, Swisslog Holding, Stryker Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, Danaher Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, and Medtronic.

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Diagnostics and Monitoring Automation

Automated Imaging

Point-Of-Care Testing (POCT)

Automated Image Analysis

Therapeutic Automation

Non-Surgical Automation

Surgical Automation

Pharmacy and Laboratory Automation

Laboratory Automation

Pharmacy Automation

Medical Logistics and Training Automation

Logistics Automation

Trainers

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Research Laboratories and Institutes

Pharmacies

Ambulatory Care Settings

Others

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐎𝐂:

𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲: This section provides a summary of the report to provide readers with a sense of the scope and content of the research study, along with a detailed outline of the global healthcare automation market.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬: may use this report to acquire a competitive edge over their rivals in the Healthcare Automation Market by studying the strategies of the market's top players.

𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐨𝐧 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬: This section of the report provides a more thorough analysis of the most recent and foreseeable market examples.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐬: Buyers of the study will come across accurate and authorised assessments of every market size in terms of value and volume. The study also includes projections for the Healthcare Automation Market's utilization, creation, sales, and other factors.

𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: The report covers all relevant nations and regions. The local analysis will aid in empowering firms to take advantage of underutilized common business areas, formulate express philosophies for target regions, and consider the expansion of each and every regional market.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: The study provides accurate and reliable projections of the share of the Healthcare Automation Market's main segments. Market participants might use this analysis to form important stakes in key developing zones of the market.

