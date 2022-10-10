Submit Release
News Search

There were 296 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,936 in the last 365 days.

VSP News Release - FATAL Crash - Car vs Cow -Route 105 Sheldon - VSP Saint Albans - Case#22A2005751

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH 

 

CASE#: 22A2005751

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. John Bruzzi / Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802)524-5993 

 

DATE/TIME: 10/09/2022 @ 2251 hours

STREET: Route 105         

TOWN: Sheldon, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Box #5870 – Just prior to Abbey Restaurant

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Blacktop 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2000      

VEHICLE MAKE: Jaguar

VEHICLE MODEL: Type S

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Contact damage (front end/totaled)

 

VEHICLE #1  

OPERATOR: Jason St Pierre

Place of residence: Enosburg, VT

AGE – 48

SEAT BELT? UNK 

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: 

              On October 9, 2022 at approximately 2251 hours, State Police in Saint Albans were notified of a vehicle that struck a cow on Route 105 in the town of Sheldon. Initial information was given that it occurred near box #5870 which was just before the Abbey Restaurant. Dispatch advised that there was a nurse on scene that advised the operator of the vehicle was deceased. The cow was also deceased on scene.

 

Upon arrival, it was determined that the vehicle involved was a 2000 Jaguar Type S sedan. The vehicle had been heading westbound near the above location when it struck a cow that was out in the roadway. The operator was determined to be Jason St Pierre (age 48), and his passenger was Cody Sheperd (age 30). EMS attempted CPR on St Pierre on scene, but he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

 

At this time, the investigation shows that speed is a major factor. This includes the passenger (Sheperd) advising Troopers on scene that they were traveling over 100 mph at the time of the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Saint Albans at 802-524-5993.

 

The investigation is ongoing at this time, including information relating to the owner of the cow.

You just read:

VSP News Release - FATAL Crash - Car vs Cow -Route 105 Sheldon - VSP Saint Albans - Case#22A2005751

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.