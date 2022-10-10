VSP News Release - FATAL Crash - Car vs Cow -Route 105 Sheldon - VSP Saint Albans - Case#22A2005751
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A2005751
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. John Bruzzi / Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802)524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/09/2022 @ 2251 hours
STREET: Route 105
TOWN: Sheldon, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Box #5870 – Just prior to Abbey Restaurant
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Blacktop
VEHICLE YEAR: 2000
VEHICLE MAKE: Jaguar
VEHICLE MODEL: Type S
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Contact damage (front end/totaled)
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jason St Pierre
Place of residence: Enosburg, VT
AGE – 48
SEAT BELT? UNK
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On October 9, 2022 at approximately 2251 hours, State Police in Saint Albans were notified of a vehicle that struck a cow on Route 105 in the town of Sheldon. Initial information was given that it occurred near box #5870 which was just before the Abbey Restaurant. Dispatch advised that there was a nurse on scene that advised the operator of the vehicle was deceased. The cow was also deceased on scene.
Upon arrival, it was determined that the vehicle involved was a 2000 Jaguar Type S sedan. The vehicle had been heading westbound near the above location when it struck a cow that was out in the roadway. The operator was determined to be Jason St Pierre (age 48), and his passenger was Cody Sheperd (age 30). EMS attempted CPR on St Pierre on scene, but he died from injuries sustained in the crash.
At this time, the investigation shows that speed is a major factor. This includes the passenger (Sheperd) advising Troopers on scene that they were traveling over 100 mph at the time of the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Saint Albans at 802-524-5993.
The investigation is ongoing at this time, including information relating to the owner of the cow.