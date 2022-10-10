Rutland Barracks // Eluding a Police Officer, Grossly Negligent Operation, Impeding Public Officials, DLS, Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4005586

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/09/2022 at approximately 0020 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Clarendon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Eluding a Police Officer, Grossly Negligent Operation, Impeding Public Officials, DLS, Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Brent Poczobut

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 9, 2022, at approximately 0020 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks observed a motor vehicle violation at attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop. Instead of stopping the vehicle accelerated and drove in a grossly negligent manner including over the lawn of several residences while failing to stop for the blue lights, siren, and fully marked State Police cruiser. A short time later police were able to locate the vehicle and the operator in a driveway a short distance away. While trying to identify the operator, Brent Poczobut, he provided information to impede his arrest. He was transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing and later lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on an outstanding warrant. The Vermont State Police were later granted a search warrant for the vehicle and personal effects belonging to Poczobut. During the subsequent search, Troopers located cocaine and other regulated drugs. He was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division to answer for the charge of eluding a police officer, grossly negligent operation, impeding public officials, possession of cocaine, possession of a regulated depressant, and driving with a criminally suspended license.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/10/2022 at 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.