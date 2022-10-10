NVH Testing Market Expected to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2031

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “NVH Testing Market," The NVH testing market was valued at $2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

North America is expected to dominate the global NVH testing market. North America is projected to witness an increase in the adoption of NVH testing by the automotive and aerospace & defense sectors. Moreover, market has gained immense traction in North America, due to increase in production of vehicles, equipped with components that produce low noise and vibration. In addition, presence major companies like National Instruments Siemens Digital Industries Software, Benstone Instruments Inc., Data Physics, Erbessd Instruments, Honeywell, PCB Piezotronics and Thermotron supplements the growth of the NHV testing market across North America.

In aerospace and defense industry, NVH testing is utilized to inspect the noise levels inside the aircraft cabins. It aids in identification of any source of sound which require to be reduced and enhance comfort for passengers as well as pilots. NVH testing devices such as sensors and transducers can be deployed to test noise or vibration produced by aircraft engine while they operate on the ground. In addition, NVH testing devices are also utilized to measure noise and vibrations which is generated by several aircraft components such as control surfaces, landing gears, and others.

Key players operating in the global NVH testing market include AVL, Autoneum, Bertrandt AG, Bruel and Kjaer, EDAG Engineering GmbH, FEV Group GmbH, Head Acoustics GmbH, Honeywell International Inc, National Instruments Corp., Schaeffler Engineering GmbH, Siemens AG, and Dewesoft.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By offering, the software segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the others segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end-use, the others segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

