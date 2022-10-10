New Owner of Marine Specialty Company Hi-Tech Performance Carries on Legacy and Values of Original Founder
David Wheeler reflects on the past year, sets future goals.
We look to build upon the HTP reputation and continue to be there for the people in both quality and support.”SHELL KNOB, MO, USA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hi-Tech Performance Inc. is located close to Table Rock Lake in Shell Knob, MO. The shop provides performance and repair parts to the entire U.S. and Canada focused solely on Jet Propulsion powered boats. Duane Oblander originally founded Hi-Tech Performance Inc. in 1967, which started with a personal desire to make his family boat perform better than the O.E.M. intended. Duane’s focus was to build a brand known for increasing overall performance of Jet Axial Flow Pump driven boats. Over the years, Duane has created numerous products proven to Increase all aspects of boating performance. Duane and HTP is best known for inventing the Jetaway ratchet, which is a safety device designed to keep boats safe in the event of a high-speed engine shutdown.
— David Wheeler
In August of 2020, Duane reunited with David Wheeler, an ex HTP employee from the 1990s. During this visit, David learned that Duane was looking to sell the business and slow down a bit. Jokingly, David mentioned he was very interested in purchasing and continuing the business. By March of 2021, the handoff was complete. With Duane agreeing to oversee and assist with operations, David Wheeler Industries L.L.C. completed the purchase of Hi-Tech Performance Inc. and David and family made the move from Wichita, Kansas to Shell Knob, Missouri to start this new adventure.
Originally hired in 1992 at the young age of 14, David became part of the team helping with daily operations at HTP. “Duane and the HTP crew were good to me. My duties were anything from shop cleaning, boat detail, errands, to eventually testing the boats,” said David. After a few years at HTP, David realized his calling was in the field of engine performance and mechanics. He departed HTP to continue developing his skills at United Engine Specialists, Cessna, Spirit Aero Systems, and Foley Caterpillar. During this time, David received his Bachelors in Business and a MBA in Leadership. David also spent these years operating Wheeler Racing Engines, on the side with dreams of growing it into something bigger.
David reflects on the whirlwind since taking ownership of HTP as he carries on the HTP legacy. “There’s a reputation at stake,” says David. “It’s hard to recover from even one part failure or mistake so we strive to provide the best quality and knowledge we can in any situation. One of the first goals we set for the company was to modernize the customer facing components,” says David. “We have an enhanced brand logo along with a new website that showcases everything that we offer from performance parts to services. We have also increased our focus on marketing.” With hundreds of products in stock and counting, David strives to provide his customers with updated installation instructions and phone support.
Recently, HTP purchased the inventory, engineering, and the rights to manufacture the Miersch Jet Pump Pop off Valve. HTP has already started the design improvement process and intend to add to their growing list of products.
Owning HTP is a complement to David’s passion for motorsports, business and high performance engines. From his early introductions to BMX and motocross racing as a kid, David and his family would embark on a decade of Sprint car racing. “We didn’t miss a local race in nine-and-a-half years,” says David. “We traveled all around the Midwest racing. It was a family journey and a big part of our lives.”
From a family racing operation to a business operation, David and his wife, Jessica, are full-time and all in on their dedication to HTP. “Our vision is to double the size of the company and to have something to hand off to our kids,” says David. HTP’s history already serves as a solid springboard for the future. Historically, HTP has recorded 19 national boat-racing championships, 7 national level speed records and has pioneered many products including the Jetaway Safety Ratchet and the patented Ultimate Wear Ring. “We want to take HTP to the next level,” concludes David. “The championships and what Duane did is very important for the brand. We look to build upon the HTP reputation and continue to be there for the people in both quality and support.”
Christina Kwan
Kwan International
+1 702-292-5112
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn