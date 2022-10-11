Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Size Growing At A CAGR Of 15% During 2031, Says Research Nester

virtual desktop infrastructure VDI market

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Nester published a report titled “ Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031” which delivers detailed overview of virtual desktop infrastructure in terms of market segmentation by type, component, deployment mode, end-user, and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.The global virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market is estimated to be worth approximately USD 47 Billion by the end of 2031 by growing at a CAGR of nearly 15% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031. The growth of the market can be attributed to increasing investments into digitization and IT infrastructure, implementation of BYOD (bring-your-own-device) policy, adoption of cloud computing solutions, and growing demand for VDI technology led by rising IoT adoption. The market is segmented by type into persistent VDI and non-persistent VDI, out of which, the persistent VDI segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global VDI market over the forecast period. Geographically, the global virtual desktop infrastructure market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, North America is anticipated to witness steady growth during the forecast period to hold the largest market share owing to rise in use of AI and IoT, growing cloud technology and VDI applications in consumer electronics, and presence of significant market players. Europe is projected to hold the second largest share of the global market. Additionally, the market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). Increasing Demand for VDI Technology led by Rising IoT Adoption to Boost Market Growth Trends in IT consumption are effectively changing as businesses and organizations are transforming through automation and virtualization, starting with adoption of cloud computing solutions. With rise in IoT adoption, demand for VDI technology, virtual hosting of desktop on a centralized server for remote access, is increasing immensely. Organizations gain a number of benefits such as a more seamless and collaborative way of working, which helps with keeping the workforce productive while employees work from home on various devices. These factors are fostering the growth of the global VDI market. However, vulnerabilities of VDI similar to that of their physical counterparts, and various security threats posed by excess network traffic on each virtual representative and their central server are expected to operate as barriers to the growth of global virtual desktop infrastructure market over the forecast period. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global virtual desktop infrastructure market which includes company profiling of VMware, Inc., Citrix Systems, Nutanix, Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft, Venn, Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM, SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC, Parallels International GmbH, Red Hat, Inc., Oracle, and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future. 