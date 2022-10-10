Mental Health Market Growing at a Rapid Pace by 2030 | Trends and Future Forecasting

mental health market

Growing awareness of chronic diseases, behavioral health, stress management, mental disorders through education & advocacy for human rights are drive the growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, October 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the global Mental Health Market is driven by increased awareness of mental disorders through chronic illness and behavioural health, increased response to stress management, and education and human rights advocacy. On the other hand, rising costs of mental health programs and substance abuse have hampered growth somewhat. However, untapped potential in developing countries is expected to create new opportunities in the industry.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12135

Growing awareness of chronic diseases and behavioural health, stress management, and mental disorders through education and advocacy for human rights are driving the growth of the global mental health market.

However, rising cost of mental health programs and substance abuse hampers the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in developing countries presents new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

• During the Covid-19 pandemic, there were disruptions in gaining proper treatment for mental health disorders due to lockdown and close of clinics. Only emergency mental health services were made available and non-emergency services were delayed.

• Owing to lockdown and social distancing measures implemented in many countries, inpatient treatments have been postponed.

• Moreover, some countries have been investing in innovative digital and telecommunication technologies to contact and avail consultation from mental health professionals. Thus, it is expected to create a positive impact.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12135

North America accounted for the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market and is projected to remain the dominant share in terms of revenue till 2030, owing to well-established healthcare infrastructure, increase in adoption of mental healthcare services, growth in aging population and prevalence of mental illnesses in the region.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period due to increasing health awareness in the region, development of healthcare infrastructure and increasing number of hospitals equipped with advanced medical facilities in the region.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• The MENTOR Network

• Promises Behavioral Health

• Behavioral Health Network, Inc.

• CareTech Holdings PLC

• Acadia Healthcare

• Universal Health Services, Inc.

• Strategic Behavioral Health

• Ascension Seton

• Pyramid Healthcare

• North Range Behavioral Health

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Ureteral Stents Market

Tattoo Removal Market

𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

