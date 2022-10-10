Aftermarket Electric Vacuum Pump Market Emerging Analysis, Future Growth and Business Opportunities 2029

Aftermarket electric vacuum pump market (products, applications & geography). This study presents market analysis, trends, and future estimations by 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aftermarket Electric Vacuum Pump Market Outlook - 2027

Aftermarket electric vacuum pump is a device which is installed in the vehicle from the aftermarket, to ensure the enhanced & consistent performance of the braking power of the vehicle. The vacuum pump removes the gas particles from the sealed pump in order to reduce the pressure and make adequate space for vacuum. Furthermore, installing an electric vacuum pump in the vehicle preserves the operating liquids for a longer period of time, thereby, increases engine life, boosting the horsepower and improving the performance. Moreover, the main function of an electric vacuum pump is to exhaust out the air from brake booster chamber which providing vacuum assistance, and later can be used for applying brakes. Therefore, the demand for vacuum assistance & eliminating of air particles from the brake is expected to boost the market growth for the aftermarket electric vacuum pump in the near future.

Companies covered: Continental AG, Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Mikuni Corp., Ningbo Tuopu Group Co. Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, Youngshin Precision Co. Ltd., LPR Global, GZ Motorsports, Johnson Electric and Robert Bosch.

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

The aftermarket electric vacuum pump industry is an evolving sector due to which it has to struggle for the survival in the market during the coronavirus pandemic which in turn has disrupted all type of operations for the aftermarket electric vacuum pump manufacturers worldwide.

As the governments all over the world have declared lockdowns over the past few months due to covid-19, the requirement for rebalancing the risks and liquidating the assets is essential in order to optimize the flexibility of the producers for the aftermarket electric vacuum pump market.

The pandemic has experienced a negative impact on the global aftermarket electric vacuum pump industry's profitability and production costs for the year 2020, a major deviation is noticed in the growth of vacuum pump manufacturers due to coronavirus.

Majority of aftermarket electric vacuum pump manufacturers are facing issues such as security risks and workforce unavailability due to the government declared lockdowns owing to the pandemic.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Exponential growth in the adoption of aftermarket electric vacuum pumps, increase in demand for lightweight & fuel-efficient vehicles and increase in investments in research & development of vacuum pumps are driving the growth of the market. However, durability problems & malfunctioning of electric vacuum pump is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Contrarily, increase in demand for superior performing brakes can be seen as an opportunity for the market investments.

The aftermarket electric vacuum pump market trends are as follows:

Durability problems and malfunctioning of electric vacuum pump

A major restraint for automotive aftermarket electric vacuum pump is the challenge of generating insufficient vacuum during the application of brakes. The vacuum pump works without any complications for a short period of time, however, after a certain period, the vacuum pump has a tendency to turn out to be oily and unreliable as primarily electric pumps are designed for an oil-free environment. Furthermore, rapid development in technology of braking systems such as introduction of vacuum-free technology may restrain the growth of electric vacuum pumps in the market. For instance, General Motors is working towards the adoption of vacuum-free braking systems for their vehicle fleet which will lead to considerately durable braking system and further prevent the malfunctioning while generating the vacuum. Therefore, the durability problems & malfunctioning of electric vacuum pump, will hamper the growth for the aftermarket electric vacuum pump market during the forecast period.

