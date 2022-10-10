Plant Tissue Culture Market Growing at a Rapid Pace by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5% | Trends and Future Forecasting

Plant Tissue Culture Market

Large-scale adoption of technology is the major factor driving the growth of the plant tissue culture market in Europe.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, October 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plant Tissue Culture Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030,” Global Plants in 2020 The tissue culture market was valued at $382.305 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030 to reach $895.006 million by 2030.

Entire plants can be regenerated from small tissues or plant cells in a suitable culture medium in a controlled environment. Plants produced in this way are called tissue-culture raised plants. These plants are true copies of the mother plant and show the same characteristics as the mother plant. For example, if the mother plant is a high-yielding plant, the seedlings will also be high-yielding.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the plant tissue culture market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period due to rising incidence of diseases such as cancer, increasing education and government investment in tissue culture-based research, strong government support, high biopharmaceutical R&D expenditure and advanced in Asia-Pacific. Large-scale adoption of technology is the major factor driving the growth of the plant tissue culture market in Europe.

Plant tissue culture is the process of producing plants from desired plant tissue in an artificial nutrient medium in a controlled environment. The plants thus produced are expected to be identical in all respects to the mother plant.

