Epygenix Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings at the 2nd Annual Needham Biotech Private Company Virtual 1x1 Forum
PARAMUS, N.J., UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epygenix Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing therapies for rare and intractable forms of genetic epilepsy, announced that Darren Cline, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Lorianne Masuoka, MD, Chief Medical Officer, will be holding 1x1 meetings with investors at the 2nd Annual Needham Biotech Private Company Virtual 1x1 Forum, on October 18 - October 19, 2022.
To schedule a meeting, please contact your Needham & Company representative.
About Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc.
Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc. is a precision medicine-based biopharmaceutical company focused on genetically screening, discovering, and developing drugs to treat rare and intractable forms of genetic epilepsy in childhood, such as Dravet Syndrome. Epygenix is currently focused on developing EPX-100, EPX-200, and EPX-300. These drug candidates reduce convulsive behavior and electrographic seizure activity and were discovered in a zebrafish Dravet Syndrome model which replicates the genetic mutation and mimics the human pathology.
Epygenix’s largest shareholder is Mstone Partners, an entrepreneurial biotech incubator in the form of a holding company which owns and manages a portfolio of drug development companies. Mstone focuses on rare, pediatric, and neurodegenerative disorders and innovative therapies for targeted indications. Since 2016, Mstone has invested in two companies in the US and one in Hong Kong which are now in advanced clinical-stages with US FDA. Mstone has also established a number of portfolio companies under the Curestone Platform, which manages a portfolio of drug development companies in a centralized, hub-and-spoke model.
For more information, please visit www.epygenix.com.
Epygenix Therapeutics
andrewo@epygenix.com