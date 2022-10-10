Dr. Brian A. Levine Continues Partnership With Haute MD Network

Fertility Expert From New York, Dr. Brian A. Levine, continues his partnership with Haute MD Network, now in his third year.

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The founding partner and practice director of CCRM New York. He is board-certified in both reproductive endocrinology and infertility and obstetrics and gynecology. Dr. Brian Levine, M.D. leads the industry in normalizing open dialogue about infertility— a medical condition affecting 1 in 8 couples— and educates prospective parents on a national level.

Over the years, Dr. Levine has been cited as one of the nation's leading fertility experts in The New Yorker, New York Post, NBC, CNN, Avenue Magazine among others, offering valuable insight on everything from fertility misconceptions, egg-freezing 101, to how men can boost their fertility.

Dr. Levine attended the New York University School of Medicine, served as the President of the NYU Alumni Association, and was the only physician on NYU's Board of Trustees during his 7-year tenure. Recently he was awarded the Meritorious Service Award, the highest award bestowed upon an alumnus for their extraordinary service and continuing devotion to NYU and who embodies the University motto: To Persevere and to Excel.

Dr. Levine completed his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at New York-Presbyterian Hospital – Columbia University Medical Center and then completed his fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at New York-Presbyterian Hospital – Weill Cornell Medical College.

In 2015 he was awarded the highest prize by the American Society of Reproductive Medicine for his assisted reproductive technology submission on 3D sperm imaging techniques and frequently consults on new and disruptive fertility-related technologies.

In 2017, Dr. Levine was honored with the Doctors of Distinction award in Westchester County, was also named a Rising Star by Super Doctors in 2017 and 2018, a New York Super Doctor in 2019 & 2020, and a Castle and Connolly "Top Doctor" in 2019 & 2020.

Dr. Levine resides in Manhattan with his wife Alexis and daughter Izabel. In his off time, he is a fervent daily reader and enjoys running in Central Park.

About CCRM Fertility:

CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in fertility science, research, and treatment, offering access to a network of award-winning fertility doctors, a full suite of fertility services, innovative technologies, and cutting-edge labs. CCRM proudly operates 11 state-of-the-art IVF labs and 25 fertility clinics across the U.S. and Canada, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia/D.C., Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. CCRM specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, LGBTQ family building, genetic testing, third party reproduction, and egg donation.

Learn more about Dr. Brian A. Levine. by visiting:

https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/mdmember/dr-brian-a-levine/

ABOUT HAUTE MD NETWORK:

Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in health and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and medical treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.

For more about Haute MD, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/mdmember/

Media Contact

Brooke Klaiman, Haute Beauty by Haute Living, 5612122126, brooke@hauteliving.com

SOURCE Haute MD Network